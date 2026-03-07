Iran earthquake: 4.1 magnitude quake jolts Bandar Abbas as tensions in Middle East continues

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck west of Bandar Abbas in Iran, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Saturday morning. This comes amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East region.

According to the data of the USGS, the quake struck 74 kilometers west of Bandar Abbas at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Iran's Gerash region earthquake

Earlier, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Iran's Gerash region on Tuesday. There were no immediate indications of major damage or injuries.

Middle East conflict

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released figures on US casualties during the first two days of what it described as retaliatory strikes, with the numbers differing significantly from those announced by the United States, according to IANS, local media reported on Tuesday.

'Operation Epic Fury'

US Central Command has announced a major intensification of its military campaign, confirming that thousands of strikes have been conducted against targets inside Iran over the past week.

In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), the military command detailed the progress of the ongoing mission, designated as "Operation Epic Fury." "U.S. forces have struck over 3,000 targets in the first week of Operation Epic Fury, and we are not slowing down," US Central Command stated.

Parallel to this military surge, US President Donald Trump on Friday declared that there would be "no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender." Amid the escalating West Asia conflict, the President asserted that Tehran must capitulate before any diplomatic negotiations can proceed.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasised that the US and its allies, particularly Israel, would only consider an agreement with Iran after the country's leadership completely yields and is replaced by "great & acceptable leader(s)".

The President also articulated ambitions to help reconstruct Iran into a stronger nation following its capitulation, coining the phrase "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)" in an echo of his familiar political slogan.

"There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. 'MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!),'" his post read.

Middle East conflict

These developments follow a week of extreme volatility after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory killed its Supreme Leader, Khamenei, and other senior figures, as per ANI.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and Israeli assets.

(with agencies' inputs)

