Nuclear test or natural disaster? The science behind Iran's 4.3 magnitude earthquake

March 3 marked the day when a 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Khonj region in Fars Province at a 10 km depth. The occurrence of this earthquake in the midst of Iran's "Operation Shield of Judah" and the high tensions in the region led to speculation that Iran had conducted a nuclear test in secret. Experts and nuclear watchdogs have been quick to analyse the data to determine if this was a nuclear test or a natural occurrence.

How experts determine if the Iran earthquake was a nuclear explosion

Despite rumours on social media claiming that Iran had conducted a nuclear test, experts from the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) and the Berkeley Seismology Lab have analysed the data to determine if this was a nuclear test or a natural occurrence. Experts have pointed out that a nuclear test and a natural earthquake have different "fingerprints."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Wave type

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) and the Berkeley Seismology Lab have pointed out that a nuclear test and a natural earthquake have different "fingerprints."

The depth factor: To ensure the radiation is contained, the nuclear test has to follow the Scaled Depth of Burial (SDBO) pattern, which has to be at least 100 meters per kiloton. A 4.3-magnitude test at 10 km depth is very similar to the natural crustal activity in Iran’s seismically active regions.

Magnitude vs. yield: For example, North Korea's 2016 nuclear test had a 5.1-magnitude earthquake equivalent to 7,000 tons of TNT. Analysts say a 4.3-magnitude test is too low for a sophisticated nuclear test meant to prove "breakout capability."

'11 bombs in 24 hours': How close is Tehran?

The recent earthquake has coincided with disturbing news regarding Iran’s nuclear enrichment. In an interview with Fox News, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Iran currently has 460 kg of 60% enriched uranium, which can power 11 nuclear bombs.

Mohammad-Javad Larijani, who is close to the Supreme Leader of Iran, has said Iran can produce military nuclear capability in 24 hours if needed. While the New York Times believes Iran can produce 10 warheads in six months, the BBC believes Iran is at the "threshold," but no political decision has been taken to assemble a final weapon.

The 'Axis of Aggression': Russia's, China's, and North Korea's involvement

The big question is: Does Iran have any support?

Russia

According to a CSIS report, Russia helped Iran in 2025 by giving them low-enriched uranium and research facilities, but there is no evidence of a direct transfer of nuclear weapons technology.

North Korea

While there is evidence that they have transferred ballistic missile technology to Iran, such as the Shahab-3, which is considered a derivative of the North Korean Hwasong-14, a "nuclear hand-off" is still unsubstantiated.

China

According to a Congressional report to the US Congress, China is providing Iran "dual-use" technology and missile components but has yet to directly arm them with nuclear technology.

The nightmare scenario: Iran's nuclear capability and the middle east

Iran's nuclear capability poses a major problem if they are successful in their nuclear tests in the midst of this ongoing conflict. According to Brookings and CFR, if Iran were to succeed, they would be capable of the following:

Making 'regime change' impossible

Iran's nuclear capability will make any conventional military attempt to overthrow the regime face the risk of a nuclear attack.

Trigger a regional arms race: Saudi Arabia and Turkey would likely seek their own nuclear deterrents.

Endanger global energy: A nuclear-backed blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would permanently skyrocket oil prices and collapse Western economic leverage.

ALSO READ | Earthquake with magnitude 4.3 hits Iranian city of Gerash amid conflict with US-Israel