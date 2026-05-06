Iran enforces new 'sovereign' transit rules in Strait of Hormuz; mandates prior permits for vessels

Iran has launched a new regulatory mechanism to assert control over maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, implementing a system that requires vessels to secure prior authorisation before transiting the waterway.

According to a report by Iran's state-run Press TV, shipping companies planning to navigate the chokepoint will now receive electronic instructions from an address affiliated with the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA). These communications will detail specific "updated rules and requirements for passage" that must be followed by all international vessels.

Under the new protocols, ships are strictly required to "obtain a transit permit" before entering the Strait, which remains one of the world's most vital routes for global energy supplies. Iranian state media characterised the initiative as "a sovereign governance system" that is now operational in the Strait of Hormuz.

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The rollout of this mechanism follows recent declarations by Iran's chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who asserted that a "new equation" governing the waterway is currently being established.'

In a statement shared on X, Ghalibaf argued that the "security of shipping and energy transit has been jeopardised by the United States and its allies through the violation of the ceasefire and the imposition of a blockade." He further warned that Iran is fully aware that maintaining the current "status quo" in the region is "intolerable" for Washington.

Expanding on Tehran's stance, Ghalibaf added, "We know full well that the continuation of the status quo is intolerable for America, while we have not even begun yet."

Parallel to these administrative changes, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has escalated its maritime enforcement, issuing a "fresh warning" to all vessels in the vicinity. The IRGC insisted that shipping must strictly adhere to a "designated maritime corridor," cautioning that any "deviation" could result in military intervention.

"Repeated warning: We warn all vessels intending to transit the strait; the only safe route for passing through the Strait of Hormuz is the corridor previously announced by the Islamic Republic of Iran," the IRGC stated via state media. The naval wing further warned that any move away from this path is "unsafe and will be met with decisive action by the IRGC Navy."

These developments coincide with heightened regional friction following comments from US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The Pentagon chief stated that American efforts to escort commercial vessels are "separate and distinct" from other military operations currently active in the area.

Tensions have surged since late February, with Tehran significantly tightening navigation controls. As a primary channel for liquefied natural gas and oil, any disruption to the Strait of Hormuz continues to create profound "uncertainty in global trade," with energy markets remaining highly sensitive to shifts in this volatile shipping lane.