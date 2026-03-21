Iran escorted Indian LPG tanker through Strait of Hormuz last week: Report

Iran’s navy last week escorted an Indian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker through the Strait of Hormuz along a designated route, following diplomatic engagement with New Delhi, according to a Bloomberg report.

The development comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has restricted the movement of ships. The vital corridor accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply, and any disruption has triggered sharp spikes in global oil and gas prices, fuel shortages, including concerns over LPG availability in India and significant disruptions to international shipping.

Amid the crisis, Tehran has indicated that certain vessels may be permitted to transit through its territorial waters, including the Strait of Hormuz, subject to prior clearance and strict vetting.

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Since the conflict began, Iran has carried out attacks on multiple vessels navigating the strait, after effectively tightening control over the passage as part of its broader pressure tactics. US President Donald Trump subsequently called on allied nations to deploy troops or naval assets to help secure the crucial maritime route.

While India managed to secure safe passage for its vessel through diplomatic channels, reports suggest that at least one other tanker was allowed to cross only after paying approximately $2 million to Iranian authorities. Meanwhile, the Indian government has identified 22 vessels bound for India that remain stranded in the Persian Gulf and may require evacuation.

The toll of the conflict

The war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, now in its 22nd day, continues with no clear sign of de-escalation. Recent US and Israeli strikes have reportedly targeted key Iranian nuclear infrastructure, including the Natanz facility.

The war began on February 28, when joint US-Israeli airstrikes struck Iranian territory, reportedly killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior officials. Both the US and Israel have long opposed Iran’s nuclear programme, arguing that it poses a threat to stability in the Middle East.

Since then, the war has led to widespread devastation across the region. Iran has suffered heavy casualties, with more than 2,300 people reported dead, including over 1,300 civilians, nearly 200 of them children under the age of 12.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on US military bases and key strategic locations across West Asia, including in Iraq, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. Iranian officials have since indicated they may halt strikes on neighbouring countries, provided their territories are not used as launch points for attacks against Iran.