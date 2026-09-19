Iran has put to death an Iranian citizen for spying after his conviction for handing classified military secrets and information about installations to the intelligence agency Mossad from Israel. The country's judiciary confirms that the Supreme Court approved the execution sentence as a result of a security inquiry into intelligence leaks during regional military conflicts.
Based on judiciary documents, the suspect was accused of serious charges related to improper intelligence transfer.
The charges: The Iranian government announced that the suspect leaked classified military information regarding the location of important facilities to foreign intelligence agencies, including Israeli and United States organisations.
Money factor: It is alleged that the suspect confessed during the interrogation that he received financial benefit for providing classified information.
Judicial proceedings: After lower court decisions and the unsuccessful appeal to the Supreme Court, the execution was conducted based on national security considerations.
The execution highlights the aggressive position of Tehran's judiciary towards domestic groups allegedly supporting foreign countries' activities.
Informants as targets: The Iranian security agencies have been conducting raids and arrests against local informants who were involved in attacks and reconnaissance against defense installations.
b: Iran routinely executes individuals accused of espionage for foreign intelligence services, particularly amid escalating shadow warfare between Tehran and Tel Aviv.
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