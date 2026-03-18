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NewsWorldMossad spy who photographed the forbidden: Inside the execution of Kourosh Kivani and the leak that shook Tehran
MOSSAD SPY

Mossad spy who photographed the forbidden: Inside the execution of Kourosh Kivani and the leak that shook Tehran

Iran has executed Kourosh Kivani on charges of spying for Israel's Mossad. Convicted of photographing sensitive military and nuclear sites, Kivani’s death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court on March 18.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Mossad spy who photographed the forbidden: Inside the execution of Kourosh Kivani and the leak that shook TehranKourosh Kivani, a man who was found guilty of spying for Mossad. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

Iran has executed Kourosh Kivani, a man who was found guilty of spying for Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency. This happened on March 18, in Tehran. Iran and Israel are not getting along. This execution shows that Iran is taking a tough stance against people who hurt their country's security.

The Iranian government said Kivani was talking to Mossad agents and giving them secrets about Iran's security. He was accused of taking pictures of military and nuclear places without permission. He also sent information to Israel. The court said Kivanis' actions were treason and hurt Iran's security.

Kourosh Kivani was arrested by counter-intelligence forces. He went through the court system, which included a lower court and the Supreme Court. The lower court said he was guilty of espionage and "corruption on earth" and gave him the death penalty. Kivani appealed. The Supreme Court agreed with the lower court's decision. They said he caused damage to Iran's national security.

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Kourosh Kivanis' execution is part of an effort by Iran to stop foreign spy networks. Iran often uses the death penalty for people who work with countries they do not like, such as Israel. This is happening at a time when Iranian intelligence agencies are trying to prevent people from being killed and important places from being sabotaged.

The execution of Kourosh Kivani shows that Iran is serious about stopping people who spy for countries. Iran and Israel have been having problems for a time and this execution is a sign that things are not getting better. Iran is watching its security closely, and they will punish people who hurt their country. The case of Kourosh Kivani is an example of what happens when someone is found guilty of spying for Mossad in Iran.

ALSO READ | The end of an era: How the assassination of Ali Larijani paralyses Iran's wartime leadership
 

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