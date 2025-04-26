Advertisement
IRAN NEWS

Several Injured In Explosion At Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port

After a huge explosion on Saturday at the Shahid Rajaee port of Iran's Bandar Abbas city, several people were injured, according to media reports. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 05:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Several Injured In Explosion At Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port Photo Credit: Representational Image/ ANI

(This is a developing story)

