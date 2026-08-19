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Iran eyes targeting US military assets in Europe if tensions escalate: Report

Reports also said Iranian planners have looked at possible ways to disrupt subsea fibre-optic cables passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 11:25 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
Iran eyes targeting US military assets in Europe if tensions escalate: Report
Image Credit: Iran is eying to disrupt subsea fibre-optic cables passing through the Strait of Hormuz if tensions with US escalates. (IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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