/Iran eyes targeting US military assets in Europe if tensions escalate: Report

Iran is considering targeting US military assets in Europe if President Donald Trump orders a fresh escalation of the conflict with Tehran, with potential targets already shortlisted.
According to the report by the the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the Iranian regime. Iranian officials and military planners have examined potential targets at American military facilities in southeastern Europe, including Bulgaria.
The assessment follows Bulgaria's decision to allow US refuelling aircraft to operate from Bezmer air base, a move that could enhance the base's strategic significance for Washington.
Cyprus has also been considered as a possible target in the event of further US military action against Iran, reported the Financial Times.
Citing a person familiar with Tehran's discussions. The island is home to British military facilities, including a base that was targeted by a drone earlier this year.
The report also said Iranian planners have looked at possible ways to disrupt subsea fibre-optic cables passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Any such disruption could affect key communications infrastructure running through the strategically vital waterway.
The reported contingency planning reflects Tehran's efforts to assess how it could raise the costs for Washington if the conflict widens. However, sources cited by the Financial Times said the scale and nature of any Iranian response would ultimately depend on the course of action taken by the United States.
One person told the outlet that Tehran was preparing options to broaden the conflict if Trump acted on earlier threats to strike Iranian infrastructure in response to attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Another source said Iran could extend its retaliation beyond the Middle East if it faced a major new US military offensive.
The report coincides with the 60-day talk window between the US and Iran ending without any breakthrough under the Islamabad MoU.
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