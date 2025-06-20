Advertisement
NewsWorld
IRAN

Iran Fired Cluster Bomb-Bearing Missiles, Says Israel

Iran fired cluster bomb bearing missiles at Israel, NDTV quoted. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 12:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Representative image. (Photo: ANI)

Iran fired cluster bomb bearing missiles at Israel, NDTV quoted. Notably, this is the first report of the use of cluster munitions in the conflict between the two countries.

The Israeli military reported that the missile's warhead opened at an altitude of approximately 4 miles (7 km) and dispersed roughly 20 submunitions within a radius of about 5 miles (8 km) across central Israel. There were no reports of casualties from the bomb.

 

