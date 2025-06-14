Iran Fires 150 Ballistic Missiles On Tel Aviv; Air Siren Across Israel: Key Updates

The conflict erupted between Israel and Iran after overnight Israeli airstrikes on Iran, targeting its nuclear sites and other military targets. The strikes were part of a military operation called Rising Lion. To avenge against Israeli Air Force attack, Iran also launched over 150 ballistic missiles toward Israel. As the situation is not normal in reason, Israeli citizens asked to immediately take cover in Bomb shelters. Amid the ongoing tension between both countries Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu dialled world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him on the "evolving situation" between Tehran and Jerusalem.

Here Are The Top Updates On the Israel-Iran Conflict:

- EAM S Jaishankar stated that he received a phone call from Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar regarding the ongoing conflict with Iran. The talks between the two leaders come in the wake of Operation Rising Lion, launched by Israel against Iran.

- After a call with Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon, EAM also has a call with the Iranian FM this evening on the recent development.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received a call from Israeli PM Netanyahu over the ongoing situation between Israel and Iran. Sharing the info, PM Modi said that he emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed a "legitimate and powerful" response to Israel's deadly airstrikes on Tehran and other cities, promising retaliation for the attacks.

- Iran launches over 150 ballistic missiles at Israel, triggering emergency air raid sirens across the country.

- Israel Defence Force Spokesperson said that IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Due to this defense systems are operating to intercept the threat and the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.

- The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had completed a new series of "precision strikes" on Iran's surface-to-surface missile systems, destroying multiple launchers, storage facilities, and other military sites. The DF stated that the operation was conducted based on intelligence provided by its Intelligence Directorate.

- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also urged "all parties to step back" and reduce tensions urgently after Israel carried out strikes on Iran.

- Iran appointed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as the new military commander after the deaths of key security officials in Israeli airstrikes on Tehran, IANS citing the state-run IRNA news agency reports.

(With ANI, IANS inputs)