Iran Fires Over 200 Explosive Drones At Israel; Sirens, Blasts Sound Reported

Irked with the Israel-Hamas war and Israel allegedly carrying out an air strike at Syria's Damascus killing seven officers including two senior commanders belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Tehran last night launched over 200 explosive drones at Israel. Warning sirens kept blaring across Israel with people running to bomb shelters while blast sounds were also being reported.

This is first ever direct attack by Iran on Israeli territory despite the United States extending 'ironclad' backing for the Jerusalem. Officials reported that a 7-year-old girl sustained critical injuries. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesperson for Israel's military, stated that Iran launched numerous ground-to-ground missiles including around 10 cruise missiles towards Israel, the majority of which were successfully intercepted before reaching Israeli territory.

Iran's Warning To Israel, US

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reposted his April 10 warning on social media site X saying that Israel 'must be punished' for attacking the Iranian embassy compound in Syria. Iran's permanent mission to the UN said on X, "Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defence, Iran's military action was in response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded. However should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!"

Israel Warns Of Significant Response

According to officials, the attack had caused light damage to one Israeli military facility. Israel said there would be a 'significant response' to the attack. While Iran cited the Damascus attack to retaliate against Israel, Jerusalem had neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the consulate attack. The Israeli Defence Forces claimed to have intercepted most of the missiles outside its borders. "Over the past few hours, many dozens of hostile aircraft, as well as dozens of cruise missiles, from Iran were identified approaching Israeli territory and intercepted. Dozens of IAF fighter jets are currently operating to intercept all aerial threats approaching Israeli territory. The IDF is deployed on all fronts, prepared, and continuing to defend Israeli territory," said the IDF.

The IDF said that its Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted the majority of the launches using the 'Arrow' Aerial Defense System, together with Israel's strategic allies, before the launches crossed into Israeli territory. "A small number of hits were identified, including at an IDF base in southern Israel, where minor damage was caused to infrastructure," it said. Israel received support from the US and British warplanes in shooting down the drones over the Iraq-Syria border area.

Tension Escalates In The Region

According to Reuters, Israel and Lebanon closed their airspace on Saturday night. On the other hand, Jordan, which lies between Iran and Israel, readied its air defences to intercept any drone or missile violating its territory. Syria, an ally of Iran, said it was putting its ground-to-air defence systems around the capital and major bases on high alert. British maritime security company Ambrey said that drones were also reportedly launched against Israel by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group. Iran's main ally in the region, the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah that it has also fired rockets at an Israeli base.

The ongoing Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas, now entering its seventh month, has heightened tensions in the region. The conflict has expanded to involve Lebanon and Syria, with long-range attacks targeting Israeli interests originating from as far as Yemen and Iraq. These escalating clashes threaten to escalate into a direct confrontation between Iran and its regional allies against Israel, supported by the United States. Egypt, a regional power, is urging all parties to exercise "utmost restraint." While Israel and Iran have been longstanding adversaries, their conflict has typically played out through proxy battles or by targeting each other's forces in third-party nations.