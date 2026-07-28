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Iran funds will cover damage caused to ships in Strait of Hormuz: Donald Trump

Donald Trump did not explain how much Iranian money was under US control, which shipping companies would qualify or how compensation would be distributed.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 07:19 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 07:19 AM IST
Iran funds will cover damage caused to ships in Strait of Hormuz: Donald Trump
Image Credit: X/White House

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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