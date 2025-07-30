Iran Gets Russian ‘Brahmastra’ India Uses, Conducts First S-400 Missile Defense Test – Here’s Why Israel, US Should Worry

Tehran: Nearly a month after the guns fell silent in the skies between Israel and Iran, something stirred deep in the desert plains of Isfahan. On July 26, far from public view and even farther from media glare, Iranian military units reportedly conducted their first operational test of the Russian-made S-400 missile defence system. Outside Isfahan, the location was no accident. It is the same region where Israeli and American warplanes had bombed nuclear facilities only weeks earlier.

Local defence outlet Birun.info was the first to report the launch, citing unnamed sources close to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Independent analysts later confirmed unusual radar emissions in the area, consistent with the S-400’s massive tracking network. They described a “Big Bird” radar sweep, officially known as the 91N6E, along with signs of the system’s battle-tested Grave Stone engagement unit and multiple mobile launchers.

Tehran has not confirmed the test. But for military observers in the Gulf and beyond, the message did not need a caption. The presence of the S-400 on Iranian soil is no longer hypothetical. It is real. And it is a direct response to the Israeli Air Force’s June operation, where stealth F-35I jets reportedly crippled Iranian air defence sites, some of them even housing older Russian S-300 systems.

“The game has changed. You do not roll out an S-400 unless you want to close your skies to the world’s most advanced fighter jets. That is what Iran is doing now,” a Gulf-based defence specialist told Defence Security Asia.

According to leaked reports, the test involved the 48N6E3 interceptor missile, which is capable of striking targets up to 380 km away, with a more routine range of 250 km. This model is one of the most reliable in Russia’s anti-air arsenal and forms the backbone of S-400 batteries deployed in sensitive theatres from Kaliningrad to Crimea.

Why now? Some believe the move is about reputation. Iran’s leadership took a hard hit after the June bombardments, especially with Israeli jets flying deep into its airspace. That loss of face had to be repaired. The S-400, a system once seen only in photos from Moscow or New Delhi, had to be activated.

Back in Isfahan, where the missile reportedly took flight, the landscape bears the scars of a confrontation that has not truly ended. The skies may be quieter, but the ground tells a different story. New radars, new launch pads and now, new deterrence.

And so, without a word from the Iranian defence ministry and without even a grainy video, a single missile test has redrawn the lines over the Middle East. The message is Tehran is fortifying its skies. And the next time someone comes knocking from above, the answer may come faster than they expect.