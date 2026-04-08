Iran hands China a weapon and shakes US economy: How two sanctioned nations take on American might

As the United States-Israel war on Iran enters a fragile two-week ceasefire, Iran and China have been putting that conflict to strategic use. With Tehran sitting astride the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passes, Iranian officials have turned the waterway into something resembling a toll booth, charging commercial vessels transit fees settled not in US dollars, but in Chinese yuan.

At least two vessels had made such payments as of 25th March, according to media reports citing Lloyd's List. China's Ministry of Commerce appeared to confirm the arrangement shortly after, acknowledging the reports in a social media post. Iran's embassy in Zimbabwe went further, calling openly for the "petroyuan" to take its place in the global oil market.

Neither Tehran nor Beijing responded to requests for comment.

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A shared frustration, a common goal

The arrangement suits both countries rather well. For years, Washington has used the dollar's dominance in international trade as a lever, imposing sanctions and cutting off access to the global financial system when it sees fit. Iran has been on the receiving end of this more than most.

Settling transactions in yuan allows both nations to sidestep that architecture entirely. It also cuts the costs and friction of bilateral trade, which has grown considerably since the two countries signed a 25-year "strategic partnership" in 2021.

China purchases more than 80 per cent of Iran's oil exports at discounted rates, while Iran relies heavily on Chinese machinery, electronics, chemicals and industrial components. The war has done little to disrupt that flow, in the first fortnight of the conflict, Iran exported between 12 million and 13.7 million barrels of crude, the bulk of it bound for China, according to data firms Kpler and TankerTrackers.

For Beijing, the broader ambition is ideological as much as economic. Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a 2024 address that he hopes the yuan will become a common currency in international commerce and eventually attain global reserve currency status. Scholars describe this as China's push towards a "multipolar financial world", one where the dollar's central role is gradually diluted by the growing clout of emerging powers.

A long road ahead

However, ambition and reality are some distance apart. The dollar's position in the global financial system was not built overnight, and it will not be dismantled quickly.

The yuan's fundamental weakness is that it is not freely convertible. Beijing maintains strict capital controls, meaning businesses cannot exchange yuan for other currencies or move it across borders without restriction. Add to that the Chinese government's tight hold over its financial institutions, including the central bank, and many foreign investors and trading partners remain wary, uncertain about the transparency or predictability of China's markets.

The numbers reflect this gap starkly. The dollar still accounts for 57 per cent of the world's foreign exchange reserves, compared with roughly 20 per cent for the euro and a mere 2 per cent for the yuan, according to the IMF. In cross-border trade, yuan settlement reached 3.7 per cent in 2024, up sharply from under 1 per cent in 2012, per S&P Global, but still a sliver of global commerce.

Any serious challenge to dollar supremacy would also require the buy-in of Gulf states, all of which have priced their oil in dollars since the 1970s, when Saudi Arabia agreed to use the currency exclusively in exchange for American security guarantees. That is a deeply entrenched arrangement unlikely to unravel soon.

Small steps, real consequences

Yet some analysts argue that the yuan does not need to dethrone the dollar to cause meaningful disruption. Even chipping away at the margins, one transit fee, one oil contract, one bilateral deal at a time, gradually erodes the reach of American financial power. For Iran in particular, that may be more than enough.