Iran Has More Missiles, But Israel’s Air Defense Is Superior – Who Has The Upper Hand?

New Delhi: As tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, comparisons between the military strengths of both nations are drawing attention worldwide. Iran holds the edge in manpower and missile numbers, while Israel dominates in technology and defense capabilities – especially its cutting-edge air defense systems.

According to the Global Firepower Index, Tehran presently ranks 14th among world militaries, while Tel Aviv stands at 17th.

Iran has the manpower, while Israel has the reserves. Tehran maintains a total military force of around 1.18 million personnel. Of these, approximately 610,000 are active-duty troops.

On the other hand, Israel’s total strength stands at about 670,000, with 170,000 active soldiers. However, Israel edges ahead in reserve forces, with 465,000 troops ready to be called up, compared to Iran’s 350,000.

Iran also fields a large paramilitary force with 220,000 personnel, while Israel’s paramilitary count is much smaller at just 35,000.

When it comes to air force numbers, Israel leads with 89,000 air personnel compared to Iran’s 42,000. On the ground, Israel again takes the upper hand with over 526,000 army troops, overshadowing Iran’s 350,000. In naval forces, Israel has a slight edge with 19,500 sailors versus Iran’s 18,500.

Iran operates 551 aircraft in reserve and 358 in active service. By contrast, Israel has 612 in reserve and 490 operational. Iran has 186 fighter jets, with 121 on standby. Israel fields 241 fighter aircraft, with 193 ready for immediate deployment.

Transport and trainer aircraft also show disparities. Iran has 86 transport aircraft (56 active), while Israel has only 12 (10 active). In training aircraft, Iran owns 102; whereas, Israel operates 155.

Iran has 129 helicopters, of which 84 are mission-ready. Israel holds 146 helicopters, with 117 on standby. Notably, Iran only has 13 attack helicopters, compared to Israel’s 48.

Iran’s armored strength includes 1,996 tanks, with 1,397 currently combat-ready. Israel operates 1,370 tanks, with 1,096 in active service. Iran also leads in military vehicles, possessing over 65,765, with more than 46,000 operational. Israel has 43,407 vehicles, with around 34,736 active.

Iran has 580 self-propelled units (406 active) in artillery, while Israel has 650 – with 540 battle-ready. Iran leads in towed artillery with 2,050 units compared to Israel’s 300. Iran also outpaces Israel in Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), with 775 units against Israel’s 150.

Iran has a total of 101 naval assets, while Israel operates 67. Neither country possesses aircraft carriers, helicopter carriers or destroyers. Iran maintains seven frigates; Israel has none. On the other hand, Israel fields seven corvettes, surpassing Iran’s three.

In submarine capability, Iran has 19 submarines – far more than Israel’s five. However, Israel’s submarine fleet is considered more modern and strategically potent. Iran holds 21 patrol vessels, while Israel counters with 45, reflecting its strong coastal defense posture.

While Iran's advantage lies in sheer numbers and missile inventory, Israel's strengths are its advanced technology, air power and rapid deployment capability.

As military analysts assess these figures, the real question in a direct confrontation, who truly has the upper hand? That may depend less on numbers and more on timing, precision and political intent.