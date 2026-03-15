‘Iran has proof of US-Israel secretly attacking Gulf states’; Araghchi claims

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stated on Sunday that Tehran has intelligence data indicating US-Israel attacks are being launched from specific locations targeting Gulf states in West Asia.

He made these remarks in an interview with pan-Arab outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, parts published, questioning claims blaming Iran for attacks on regional Arab states, as per IANS.

Araghchi said Iran is ready to meet with regional states and form a joint committee to investigate the nature of the attacked targets, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran's strikes only targeted US bases and interests in retaliation for attacks launched from those sites, he added.

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Araghchi claimed the US has developed a drone mimicking Iran's Shahed 136, dubbed "LUCAS" to strike targets in Arab countries. He accused Israel of hitting Arab civilians to derail ties with Iran, stressing, "Iran has not targeted any civilian or residential areas in the region so far."

He said contacts continue with neighbours like Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman, and that regional countries are mediating to reduce tensions and propose ideas to end the war.

Commenting on the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said it is open to all except US and US-allied ships.

He described Iran's situation as "stable", noting no defections in state or military institutions, and that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in good health and fully in charge.

Meanwhile, Iran's IRGC stated Sunday that a recent drone strike on Saudi Arabia's Riyadh region and Eastern Province was unrelated to Tehran, per semi-official Fars news agency.

On Sunday, Iran's Foreign Ministry said Araghchi held a phone call Saturday night with French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot to discuss regional tensions.

Araghchi blamed the US and Israel as the sole drivers of insecurity in West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz, urging nations to condemn their "criminal aggression" against Iran and avoid fueling escalation.

He pinpointed Israel's "aggression and hegemony" as the root of Lebanon's instability, insisting peace requires ending its "occupation, attacks, and aggressions."

This follows Israel-US joint strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities on February 28, which killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, top commanders, and civilians, prompting Iran's missile and drone retaliation on Israeli and US targets across the Gulf.



(with IANS inputs)

