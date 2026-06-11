Iran hit Kuwait despite stable ties – why it happened and what it could change

US-Iran War: Kuwait has long taken a cautious approach to Gulf politics. It has avoided taking sides too openly, maintained cordial relations with its GCC partners and steered direct confrontation with Iran, even during periods of tension between Tehran and Riyadh. That balancing act defined the kingdom’s image as a country that prefers caution over confrontation, even when thethese states region heats up.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comprises of six countries – Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). While the idea of a shared defense system has existed for decades, real military integration has been limited. The diplomatic crisis with Qatar between 2017 and 2021 showed how fragile Gulf unity can be.

The ongoing military confrontation involving Iran, the United States, Israel and several Gulf states has revived attention on regional security dynamics, especially as Saudi Arabia moves ahead with a defence cooperation agreement with Pakistan, while Turkey is also being considered in broader security alignments.

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In this evolving situation, Kuwait faces a question about where its security guarantee truly comes from.

Strikes and tensions in the Gulf

After the United States and Israel launched military attacks against Iran on February 28, the conflict intensified in the region. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the GCC states hosting US bases.

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Kuwait was also repeatedly attacked during this exchange. Reports suggest Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles toward Kuwaiti territory. Targets included US military infrastructures, energy installations and a desalination facility, along with civilian infrastructures such as airports.

For a country that had maintained relatively stable relations with Iran for much of the past decade, the intensity of these attacks was a departure from Tehran’s earlier approach.

Why Kuwait became a target

Analysts cite two main reasons why Iran targeted Kuwait – geography and the presence of US forces.

Kuwait hosts around 13,000 American troops. Its location near the strategic waters of the Persian Gulf makes it an important support hub for any US air, naval or ground operations in the region.

From Iran’s perspective, this makes Kuwait part of the support structure that could be used against it in any future escalation.

As Temple University Political Science Professor Sean Yom told Responsible Statecraft, “Iran has targeted Kuwait from the beginning because it hosts American troops that are part of the war effort, even if those bases are not directly used to strike Iran.”

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He added, “For Iranian military, the missile attacks reinforced the argument that Kuwait and the rest of the Gulf coastline has become an active battlefield. In Tehran’s view, these American-aligned countries could be used at any time for air attacks against Iran, making them legitimate targets for retaliation.”

He also said that “Iran was not only looking at actual attacks but also at potential military platforms that could be used against it in the future”.

Kuwait’s internal stability and social balance

Unlike several other regional states, Kuwait has not seen major sectarian conflict between Sunni and Shia communities. While official numbers are not confirmed, the Middle East Institute estimates that Shiites make up around 25-30% of the population.

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According to the institute, for much of modern Kuwaiti history, Sunni-Shia relations have not been a major source of political tension. Tensions emerged after the 1979 Iranian revolution, when regional fears about Iran’s influence increased.

However, the 1990 Iraqi invasion changed the political mood inside Kuwait. The shared threat helped strengthen unity across communities, and today the Shia population is fully integrated into Kuwait’s political and economic life.

Are US bases a guarantee of protection?

US military bases in the Gulf were long seen as the backbone of regional security. These countries spent billions building military partnerships with the United States. The expectation was that an American military presence would discourage potential adversaries and ensure Washington’s response during a crisis.

According to Amwaj Media, “For nearly three decades, GCC members have invested heavily in developing US military bases and defense infrastructure.”

These bases came to be seen as a symbol of US commitment to Gulf security. The assumption was that American troops on the ground would discourage adversaries like Iran and provide protection against regional threats.

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But recent confrontations have complicated that belief. According to Amwaj Media, events between 2017 and 2021, including the Qatar blockade, US-Iran tensions in 2019 and later regional wars, showed that these bases did not prevent attacks or guarantee immediate protection.

In some cases, the same installations meant to ensure security became exposed points in the conflict. This has led to debate in Gulf capitals about whether the benefits of hosting foreign military bases outweigh the risks they bring in moments of escalation.

As security dynamics across the region continue to evolve, Kuwait’s experience has become part of a question across the Gulf: how to balance external security partnerships with the realities of a volatile neighbourhood.