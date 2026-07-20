/'Iran hit very badly, US controls Strait of Hormuz': Trump amid fresh strikes against Tehran

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran has been hit very hard and has almost lost their military capacity. Trump said that the United States is in control of the Strait of Hormuz. His statement came amid the fresh waves of US strikes against Iran. "Iran has been very badly damaged. They have almost lost everything militarily... They've got some manufacturing capabilities, not much. We control the Strait; they don't control anything," said Trump.
Speaking to the media, President Trump framed the intensified campaign as a direct response to the deaths of American service members in the region. He further underscored the strategic goal of the ongoing operations, stating, "What we're doing now is we're ending any chance where they can have a nuclear missile."
The strikes, which marked the ninth consecutive night of operations, were confirmed by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM). In a statement shared on X, CENTCOM announced that the mission is focused on systematically dismantling Tehran's ability to threaten global commerce.
"CENTCOM began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran at 7 p.m. ET today," the command stated. "The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz."
The military action has triggered a swift and chaotic response across the region. Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported a series of significant explosions near key strategic points, including the Mahshahr and Imam Khomeini ports, as well as the city of Tabriz. Reports also indicated the activation of air defence systems in Konarak, southern Iran, as the country grapples with the sustained aerial assault.
The volatility has extended beyond Iranian borders. In a separate development, the Kuwaiti Army announced that its air defence systems were engaged in active combat, intercepting hostile drone attacks. Kuwaiti officials characterised the threat as a direct result of "sinful Iranian aggression," highlighting the widening scope of the conflict as nations across West Asia scramble to defend their airspace.
Meanwhile, Press TV claimed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) conducted a surprise retaliatory strike on the US special operations command centre in the Al-Tanf region of Syria. As per Press TV, the IRGC emphasised that such strikes are legitimate responses to the repeated crimes and provocations of the American regime, and further underlined the country's firm control over the Strait of Hormuz. It further mentioned that the IRGC declared that complete control of this strategic waterway remains firmly in its hands.
Amid the backdrop of the announcements by Iran and the US, the UKMTO shared that a maritime incident off the coast of Oman, with the vessel catching fire near the Kumzar; however, the cause of it was not known. Press TV also mentioned that reports emerged of at least 3 explosions in Ras al-Khaima, United Arab Emirates.
This comes as the conflict between the United States and Iran escalated further on Sunday, with fresh military operations unfolding across West Asia, including reported US attacks on Iranian nuclear power plant infrastructure and military assets, with Tehran's retaliatory drone attacks against Washington allies.
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