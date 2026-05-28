Iran hits US base in retaliation of attack near Bandas Abbas airport: Report

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out early-morning strikes at an American military base after aerial projectiles reportedly struck areas on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency on Thursday.

As per the Iranian outlet, IRGC said in a statement, "Following the pre-dawn aggression today by the invading American army against a point on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport using aerial projectiles, the American airbase, as the origin of the aggression, was targeted at 4:50 a.m."

IRGC however did not provide the name or share specific details of the latest attack.