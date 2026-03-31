Iran issues April 1 deadline to target 18 US firms; Google, Apple, and Microsoft on IRGC hit list

Iran has made threats against 18 US-based companies located in West Asia, including household names like Microsoft, Apple, Google, Facebook, and Oracle for their involvement in perceived acts of aggression against the IRGC and Iranian representatives. This is in response to the assassination of Iranian officials by American operatives.

Threats to the safety of employees of these companies and their families have been made. According to the IRGC, the attacks will take place between 8:00 PM (Tehran time) on April 1 and 8:00 AM (Tehran time) on April 1 in order to mitigate losses of human life and/or casualties.

IRGC has ordered all US employees working in these companies to leave Iran immediately, with those that do not know what "appropriate actions" will be taken against them. The following is a complete list of the companies that are threatening physical harm or destruction to their employees:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Microsoft

Google (Alphabet)

Apple

Meta Platforms (Facebook)

Oracle

Cisco

Intel

IBM

Dell Technologies

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Boeing

GE (General Electric)

Tesla

JPMorgan Chase

Firms such as Apple and Microsoft have quite a large corporate and retail presence in regional innovation centers such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi in United Arab Emirates.

AI/IT: Modern war's 'new front'

In a dramatic change in language, the IRGC has indicated how critical Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology are to today’s battlefields. The IRGC alleges that companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Microsoft are instrumental in coordinating and executing military operations against Iran.

According to the IRGC, those companies collaborated with the US and Israeli militaries to provide intelligence that directs unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) strikes and aid in target selection, thereby justifying their being added to a military hit list.

A spike in targeted assassinations

This ultimatum follows the confirmed assassination of Iranian Brigadier General Jamshid Eshaghi, who was the head of budget and financial affairs for Iran's general staff. General Eshaghi was killed along with some family members in a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike.

Eshaghi had been sanctioned by the US since February 2025, for allegedly being a part of an international network that diverted hundreds of millions of dollars in oil revenue to a variety of regional proxies, including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis.

Leadership in a time of crisis:

February 28, 2026: On day one of the war, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed.

March 2026: Security Chief Ali Larijani and numerous senior leaders have been confirmed dead.

Current situation: Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Ahmad Vahidi has warned that any additional terrorism against Iranian leaders will result in "devastation" to the nation.

Regional implications and resilience

Although both Israel and the United States continue to believe that these precision strikes have severely impacted Tehran's command structure, the IRGC's recently issued deadline suggests a move toward an alternative mode of retaliation based on economics.

While analysts are not sure if Iran will be successful in making good on these threats, the detailed list of 18 companies has sent shockwaves through the global business world. As we approach the April 1 deadline, global security agencies' primary concern continues to be the safety of thousands of international employees living and working throughout the Gulf region.

ALSO READ | US weighs high-risk ground raid in Iran to seize Uranium; plan mirrors 1994 'project sapphire'