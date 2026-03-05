The Indian Ocean, known for its unforgiving and unfriendly waters, has claimed another major war vessel, reminding us all that the sea is a graveyard for warships and warplanes alike. Yesterday morning, the Iranian war vessel, IRIS Dena, was intercepted and sunk by an American submarine in the Indian Ocean near the coast of Sri Lanka. The sinking of the Iranian war vessel, in which around 100 Iranian sailors lost their lives, has eerie similarities to the sinking of the PNS Ghazi near Visakhapatnam in the Indian Ocean 55 years ago.

The ambush: IRIS Dena's tragic departure into the Indian Ocean

In a tragic turn of events, the Iranian war vessel, IRIS Dena, was on a mission that did not involve any conflict or war. The Iranian war vessel, on its return from the 'MILAN' naval exercises held in Visakhapatnam, India, was being tracked by American intelligence, and around 74 kilometers from the coast of Galle in Sri Lanka, a US submarine fired a torpedo that sent the war vessel into the unforgiving waters of the Indian Ocean.

But the brutal logic of modern warfare ensured that the fate of the Dena was sealed far from her home port.

The Ghost of 1971: The pride and fall of PNS Ghazi

The sinking of the Dena brought back memories of 1971 when the waters of Visakhapatnam were witness to a different kind of underwater warfare. The protagonist of that war was the PNS Ghazi, a state-of-the-art submarine designed by the US for the US Navy as the USS Diablo.

Leased to the Pakistani Navy in 1964, the PNS Ghazi was the crowning glory of the Pakistani Navy. The mission of the PNS Ghazi in the 1971 Indo-Pak war was to sink the INS Vikrant, the crowning glory of the Indian Navy, to gain control of the Bay of Bengal.

The deception: How India outsmarted the PNS Ghazi

The Indian Naval Intelligence outsmarted the PNS Ghazi by the following intelligence operation:

The decoy: The rumour of the presence of the INS Vikrant in Visakhapatnam was spread by the Indian Navy.

The trap: Orders for rations were placed in the city to convince the Pakistani spies of the presence of the Vikrant in Visakhapatnam.

The strike: The Ghazi took the bait. The Pakistani submarine was lured close to the coastline on the night of the 4th of December, 1971. The old Indian destroyer INS Rajput, with its officers aware of the movements of the submarine, launched a series of "depth charges."

The ocean was lit up as the internal munitions of the Pakistani submarine exploded. The invincible American-made submarine was torn apart, with all 90+ personnel on board the Ghazi meeting their watery grave.

History inverted: A tale of two vessels

The difference between the events of 1971 and the events of 2026 presents an opportunity for the people of the world to behold the ever-changing tide of politics.

1971: An American-made submarine, acting as an aggressor, was destroyed by an Indian vessel that was merely defending its waters.

2026: An Iranian vessel leaving an Indian port of friendship was destroyed by an American submarine in an act of targeted aggression.

Today, the remains of the PNS Ghazi lie silent on the ocean bed off the coast of Visakhapatnam. Thousands of miles away, the IRIS Dena now rests with it on the ocean bed—two different vessels from different eras, both victims of the same unforgiving ocean.

