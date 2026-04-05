Iran is bombing its biggest trading partner, but why is it choosing not to strike back? | EXPLAINED

Middle East war: Missiles have rained down on Dubai's skyline. Drones have buzzed over the Palm Jumeirah. And yet, the UAE has not fired a single shot back at Iran. Since the US-Israel military campaign against Iran began on 28 February, the UAE Ministry of Defence has recorded 457 ballistic missiles, 19 cruise missiles, and 2,038 drones launched by Iran, making the Emirates the single biggest target of the conflict.

On the very first day, Dubai's international airport, the Burj Al-Arab, Jebel Ali port, and the Palm Jumeirah were all struck. So why is the UAE holding back?

The answer lies in one of the most tangled relationships in the modern Middle East, part rivalry, part dependency, part cold calculation.

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The numbers that make war complicated

Iran and the UAE do not merely share a waterway. They share an economy. Bilateral trade between the two countries runs to roughly $25-27 billion a year. In 2024 alone, Iran imported over $20 billion worth of goods from the UAE, making it Iran's single largest source of imports. Iranian non-oil exports to the UAE topped $6 billion. Around half a million Iranians live and work in the Emirates, a community that predates the Islamic Republic itself, having settled there long before 1979.

Western sanctions on Iran, rather than cutting these ties, only deepened them. With formal channels blocked, the UAE became Tehran's primary gateway to global trade, its ports, logistics networks, and financial systems quietly keeping Iran connected to the outside world. That makes the scale and direction of Iran's current assault all the more bewildering to observers.

Old wounds, small islands

The tensions between the two neighbours stretch back to the UAE's very founding in 1971. Three small islands, Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb, sit at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz. Together, they house a population of roughly 2,000 people. But their location is everything.

Britain had held the islands since 1908. When it withdrew from the Gulf in 1971, Iran, then under Shah Reza Pahlavi, moved in, armed with old maps and imperial claims. The UAE has contested this ever since, though the sheer imbalance in size and military strength has kept Abu Dhabi's challenge largely diplomatic. The UAE covers 83,600 sq km; its native Emirati population numbers just 1.33 million in a country of 11.57 million, the rest being expatriate workers from across the world.

Revolution, then alliance

The 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran shook the Gulf monarchies badly. Iran's new clerical rulers began exporting revolutionary ideology across the region, and the hereditary sheikhdoms of the Gulf, kingdoms that had no place in that vision, looked for protection. The answer was the Gulf Cooperation Council and an ever-deepening security partnership with Washington.

Today, the UAE hosts the Al Dhafra Air Base, home to American, French, and Emirati air forces, along with US, UK, and French naval facilities. Jebel Ali port in Dubai regularly berths US Navy ships. The Emirates is, in every practical sense, a key Western military hub in the Gulf, a fact Tehran has never forgotten.

The Abraham Accords: A line crossed

Nothing sharpened Iran's anger quite like the Abraham Accords of 2020, when the UAE became the first Gulf state to normalise relations with Israel. Even Iran's relatively moderate president at the time, Hassan Rouhani, publicly condemned the move as a "betrayal" of the Palestinian people.

From Tehran's view, the Accords did not merely represent Arab-Israeli diplomacy. They brought Israeli intelligence and military assets physically closer to Iran's borders. Bahrain followed the UAE's lead shortly after, and the process of Gulf-Israeli normalisation, which had once seemed unthinkable, was underway.

The Palestinian question has long placed the Gulf monarchies in an uncomfortable position. They continued financial support for Palestinian causes while remaining unable, despite close US ties, to secure any meaningful progress towards statehood. Iran, meanwhile, was arming Hamas in Gaza, a Sunni movement, notably, and presenting itself as the sole force willing to actively resist Israeli policy.

Yemen, Syria, and the limits of intervention

The UAE has not been passive in the region's conflicts. In 2015, it joined Saudi Arabia's military intervention in Yemen's civil war, partly to shore up President Abdul Hadi Mansour's internationally recognised government and partly to push back against the Houthis, who were being trained, funded, and armed by Iran.

The campaign ended in a stalemate. The Houthis kept fighting and kept targeting both Saudi and Emirati territory. The UAE eventually pulled its forces out of Yemen, though it continued efforts to counter Iranian influence through other means, including supporting anti-Assad factions during the Syrian civil war.

Domestically, Abu Dhabi has pursued a different kind of counter-strategy --- promoting religious tolerance and pluralism in a country where 80 per cent of residents are foreign nationals of different faiths and backgrounds. Churches have been restored, temples built, and interfaith dialogue actively encouraged. It is as much a social policy as a security one.

Restraint with a price

Since the current conflict began, the UAE has publicly condemned both Iran's missile campaign and the US-Israel assault on Iran itself. It has asked Washington to press on and "complete the job," according to reports, but has ruled out sending troops into Iran. It has, however, indicated it would participate in any multinational effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the closure of which has disrupted its energy exports and the flow of critical commodities such as fertilisers.

The economic damage to the UAE has already run into the billions, in infrastructure, in trade, and in its carefully built reputation as the region's safest, most stable commercial hub.

A calculated assault?

According to the reports, some analysts believe Iran's targeting of UAE infrastructure is not random. The Emirates is a central node in the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, a vast trade route linking South Asia to Europe via the Gulf. Disrupting it, these analysts argue, would be a strategic windfall for Iran's own port of Chabahar, once co-developed with India as a competing logistics hub.

It is speculative, but not implausible. The broader war has larger stakes, of course. But Iran striking the UAE's ports, airports, and landmark developments fits a pattern of economic warfare as much as military signalling.

For now, the UAE watches, absorbs, and waits, neighbours bound by geography, divided by ideology, and connected, stubbornly, by money.