Iran-Israel Conflict: What Gamble Has U.S President Donald Trump Taken By Striking Tehran’s Nuclear Facilities?

New Delhi: In January, US President Donald Trump returned to office projecting himself as a man of peace. But less than six months into his term, that image is facing its biggest test yet. By ordering direct U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, he has entered a volatile conflict between Israel and Iran and dragged Washington into its most dangerous Middle Eastern escalation in years.

Just two hours after American warplanes struck targets in Iran, Trump addressed the nation from the White House. With Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth by his side, he called the strike a “resounding success”. He claimed it would stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions and pave the way for a more stable future.

Iran, however, downplayed the attack, stating only minor damage occurred at its Fordow nuclear facility. Whether Trump’s assessment holds true remains to be seen.

The U.S. president did not stop at celebration. He issued a warning to Tehran – abandon your nuclear program or the next attacks will be “more devastating and much easier”. He added that many of Iran’s military sites remain on the radar and could be hit with “speed, precision and skill”.

But the boldness of the move raises real fears. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has cautioned that such a strike could spark a dangerous cycle of escalation. The Middle East, already on edge, now risks slipping into a new phase of instability.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had earlier warned that any U.S. strike would not go unanswered. Now the world waits to see whether Iran retaliates and how far this conflict might spiral.

From “Two Weeks” to Two Days

Just days ago, Trump had said Iran would have “two weeks” to comply. That ultimatum dissolved in less than 48 hours. On June 22, the president announced the operation had already taken place.

Was the two-week deadline just a ruse? A diplomatic bluff to lull Tehran into a false sense of safety? Or had the back-channel efforts led by Trump’s peace envoy, Steve Witkoff, already collapsed?

So far, few details have emerged. Trump’s public remarks framed the strike as an effort to open the door for negotiations. But that may be overly optimistic.

Israel’s recent military moves against Iran were meant to weaken Tehran’s capabilities. Yet Iran still has missiles and allies ready to respond. With the Fordow facility hit, Iran now has even greater incentive to strike back.

Trump hopes Iran will now come to the table and offer concessions. But it is unclear why a nation that refused diplomacy after Israeli airstrikes would suddenly bow after American bombs.

And if these latest attacks failed to cause significant damage to Iran’s deeply buried nuclear sites, pressure will grow for Trump to launch more strikes. That could force him into a bigger gamble with unpredictable consequences.

Political Fallout in the U.S.

Back home, Trump’s decision has ignited both Democratic outrage and skepticism from within his own “America First” base. Critics say the president has abandoned his core promise to keep the United States out of foreign wars.

Trump’s decision to appear with his top aides may have been designed to show party unity. Vice President Vance, who has long championed a restrained foreign policy, recently said Trump remains a non-interventionist.

If the strike remains a one-off, Trump might patch over internal rifts. But if America gets pulled deeper into conflict, the same president who once slammed endless wars may face growing rebellion within his ranks.

The action of June 22 marked a dramatic shift for a leader who took pride in avoiding war during his first term. It also stood in sharp contrast to his 2024 campaign speeches, where he repeatedly criticised past presidents for entangling America in overseas military ventures.

Trump has now chosen his path. What happens next may no longer be entirely in his hands.