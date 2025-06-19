Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate: Khamenei Threatens US With 'Irreparable Damage’

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected US President Donald Trump's call for an "unconditional surrender," warning the United States of “irreparable damage” if it intervenes in the Israel-Iran conflict.

"Intelligent people who know Iran, the nation and the history of Iran, will never speak to this nation in the language of threats, because the Iranian nation cannot be surrendered. The Americans should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage," ANI reported, citing The New York Times.

Khamenei's statement comes shortly after President Donald Trump raised the possibility of assassinating Khamenei. However, he has clarified that he will not take such action "at least for now."

Earlier, Trump announced that the US might still consider joining the Israeli military offensive against Iran, saying, "Nobody knows what I'm going to do."

Trump has also said that he was not looking for a long-term war with Iran. "We're not looking for long-term war. I only want one thing -- Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. That's it," ANI quoted Trump as saying.

On being asked about striking Iran, US President Donald Trump said, "I may do it, I may not do it."

"You seriously think I am going to answer that?... I may do it, I may not do it, nobody knows what I'm going to do. I can tell you that Iran has got a lot of troubles and they want to negotiate. Why didn't they negotiate with me 2 weeks ago?" ANI quoted Trump as saying.

The conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its seventh day. At least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks, Israeli authorities said.

In Iran, 585 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, reported Anadolu Agency.

(With ANI inputs)