New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has denied French President Emmanuel Macron's claim that he left the G7 Summit in Canada to broker a peace deal between Iran and Israel.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that Macron's assertion was "wrong" and that his departure had nothing to do with a ceasefire. Instead, Trump hinted that his visit was for a more significant reason, saying it was "much bigger than that" without providing further details.

Trump also criticized Macron, accusing him of "publicity seeking" and claiming that he "always gets it wrong." The US President has called an urgent National Security Council meeting, fueling speculation about the true purpose of his early departure from the G7 Summit.

"Publicity-seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a “cease fire” between Israel and Iran. Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Macroon had said that US President Donald Trump is considering a ceasefire proposal between Israel and Iran. Macron made the statement while speaking in Canada, highlighting the urgent need for de-escalation in the region.

During his discussion with US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Canada, Macron mentioned that Trump is considering a ceasefire proposal between Israel and Iran. The proposal aims to reduce tensions and pave the way for broader discussions to address underlying issues.

Macron and Trump also discussed stabilizing trade relations, promoting growth and employment, and exerting pressure on Russia to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiate a lasting peace.

Taking to the social media platform, Emmanuel Macron wrote, "French President Emmanuel Macron said, "We emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation between Israel and Iran. Only a rigorous negotiation will ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon and that safety is ensured for all in the Middle East. In this difficult context, I have not forgotten about Gaza. Israel must end the war. Hamas must release the hostages. Civilians must get relief."

"We discussed the shared interest of the United States and Europe in stabilizing our trade relations and promoting growth and employment in each of our countries. We also spoke about the pressure that must be exerted on Russia to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible and to negotiate a lasting peace for Ukraine," President Macron further added.

The conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its fifth day, with both countries exchanging missile strikes and drone attacks. Israel's military has reported detecting new missiles launched from Iran, while Iranian officials have stated that their country is open to ending hostilities and resuming nuclear talks.

The Indian government has set up a 24x7 control room in New Delhi to assist citizens stranded in Iran and Israel. Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for safety, while others have been advised to leave through the Armenian border.