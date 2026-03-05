Iran-Israel-US war spreads beyond Gulf: Warship attacked in Indian Ocean, France & UK deploy forces as West Asia boils

Israel and the United States joint strikes on Iran on February 28 have rapidly spread like a wildfire, engulfing West Asia and now spreading its horizons into the Indian Ocean and Europe.

As the war enters its 6th day, the events have unfolded drastically. On February 28 US and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran caling it a ‘pre-emptive’ strike. The operation is named ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel.

The massive blow came with the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated hard, launching a 360 degree attacks throughout West Asia.

Primarily targeting US Bases in the Gulf, Tehran targeted the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and other Gulf nations. They called Tehran’s move ‘crossing all red lines’ and an attack on their ‘sovereignty’.

A bigger question looms with the escalating situation, from the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea, the fire has spread beyond the Gulf, testing bilateral ties, defence pacts.

With France's entry and the UK’s increased surveillance across its bases and drones in Turkiye, will the war further escalate with NATO joining in?

Beyond the Gulf: From the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean

On its 5th day, the war crossed the boundaries of gulf and entered the Indian Ocean, IRIS Dena, an Iranian Moudge-class frigate sunk off the coast of Sri Lanka. The US Department of War announced that it was torpedoed by a US Submarine.

More than 80 died in the incident, with 180 on board. 32 were rescued. The ship was heading back from India's 2026 International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam.

Another turning point in the ongoing war was when a shaheed-like drone slammed into the UK's RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus around midnight on March 2, 2026, causing minor damage to the runway but no casualties, per UK MoD and Cypriot officials, while officials clarified that the strike was not carried out by Iran.

To underscore its safety UK has deployed a force with RAF Typhoon fighters and F-35 stealth jets backed by Voyager refuelling tankers.

Apart from Britain, France acted decisively after Iranian missiles struck their Camp de la Paix base in Abu Dhabi, a key outpost for Gulf operations.

Without pause, they deployed the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, loaded with Rafale fighter jets, to the Arabian Sea, signalling full commitment to regional defence.

This move stems from solid 2021 defence pacts with the UAE, plus mutual agreements with Jordan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia to counter missile threats from Iran and its proxies.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared, "We're ready to stand with our friends," underscoring France's resolve amid troop losses that make it deeply personal for soldiers who've lost comrades."

Will NATO Join the West Asia War?

A ballistic missile fired from Iran was downed by the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) air and missile defence systems in the eastern Mediterranean on 4th March as it approached Turkish airspace, after crossing Iraq and Syria.

The missile appeared headed toward Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey, a key NATO facility hosting US and allied forces.

While the Defence Ministry vows decisive defence of airspace, reserves the right to retaliate, and warns against escalation, first direct Iranian threat to NATO member Turkey.

With three NATO members being targeted, there are very high chances on direct involvement. NATO countries have responded cautiously but firmly to Iran's recent strikes, focusing on defending their assets.

But defending its assets and members and the repetetive targeting by Iran can trigger invoking Articles 4 and 5 of the treaty.

What is Article 4 and 5 of NATO?

Article 4 of NATO kicks in when a member feels its territory, political independence, or security is at risk, no attack needed, just a perceived threat.

It triggers urgent talks in the North Atlantic Council, where allies hash out responses like intel sharing, patrols, or deployments.

In the West Asia context, it's buzzing due to strikes on the UK Cyprus base and the Iranian missile toward Turkey.

While Article 5, NATO's ironclad vow’; An armed attack on one member counts as an attack on all. Allies must aid the victim, force authorised if needed.

How can NATO’s involvement trigger a multi-front war?

NATO's involvement could spark a multi-front war by pulling its 32 member countries into separate battle zones, stretching everyone thin and inviting bigger clashes.

It can trigger war from Meddetrainian sea to the Black sea, with troops diverted towards West Asia, giving room for Russia to exploit the situation.

Forcing troop diversion from Russia-Ukriane war, it might lead to weaker defences overall.







