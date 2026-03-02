Iran-Israel-US war: Trump, Netanyahu and the Iranian regime -who gains what?

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the war with Iran can go on for four weeks. Iran has launched missiles again on Monday towards Israel and the United Arab Emirates, while the US is preparing for fresh rounds of strikes. The IDF has claimed the killing of a senior Iranian minister today. In a post on X, it said, “Senior members of the Iranian regime’s Ministry of Intelligence Sayed Yahya Hamidi – Deputy Minister of Intelligence for ‘Israel Affairs,’ who led terrorist activities targeting Jews, Western actors, and regime opponents in Iran and abroad. Jalal Pour Hossein – Head of the Espionage Division. Guided by precise IDF intelligence, they were targeted and eliminated during the opening strike of Operation ‘Roaring Lion.’ Additional senior officials were also eliminated. The IAF also struck the Ministry’s headquarters in Tehran,” it said.

Iran, which lost its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday, has now claimed to have targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. As the world stares at uncertainty, here are crucial pointers on how the three nations - Iran, Israel and the United Nations are set to gain from the war:

For Iran, the potential gains could be domestic support. Benjamin Netanyahu and his government may strengthen their political standing by projecting strength and decisive leadership in confrontation with Iran. Successfully targeting Iranian leaders and military infrastructure could reinforce Israel’s deterrent reputation across the region. With this attack, Israel can once again portray the campaign as a pre-emptive defence against existential threats and that can unify domestic public opinion.

The attack also comes with risks and limits. A prolonged conflict can draw Iran’s allies (Hezbollah in Lebanon, militias in Iraq/Syria, Houthi forces in Yemen) into wider fronts. Lebanon has already started attacking Israel.

For Iran, strikes on missile depots, radar sites, and command centres weaken Iran’s conventional capabilities. Strikes on unexpected cities or facilities highlight vulnerabilities in Iran’s dispersed defences.

The death of Supreme Leader Khamenei and external attacks can fuel nationalist sentiment and strengthen regime legitimacy among parts of the population. Iran’s network of regional proxies (e.g., Hezbollah, militias in Iraq/Syria) remains a persistent asymmetric tool that can keep the conflict dynamic and burden adversaries.

For the United States, disrupting Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure slows potential development of nuclear-armed delivery systems, aligning with long-standing US non-proliferation goals. The US leadership in a bipartisan military effort reinforces its security role in the Middle East, counters adversaries like Russia and Iran, and signals commitment to allies.

A prolonged Middle East war draws U.S. attention and resources that might otherwise focus on China or Indo-Pacific priorities (e.g., Taiwan). If casualties rise or the conflict drags on, public support declines and political divisions deepen.

Saudi Arabia & Gulf States may view a weakened Iran as a strategic advantage, yet they also fear escalatory spillover and disruptions to oil markets.

Russia gains indirectly if the US and Israel become preoccupied, potentially expanding Moscow’s influence in Syria and beyond.

The real pressure will be on China as the US seeks to limit Beijing’s energy and geopolitical leverage. The disruptions to Iranian oil can complicate Beijing’s energy security.

A conflict of this scale is not a simple “win/lose” scoreboard. National gains are often intertwined with long-term strategic costs as short-term military successes may harden long-term enmities. Domestic political capital can erode if economic or human costs rise. Regional power balances shift in unpredictable ways when asymmetric actors (proxies, militias) respond.