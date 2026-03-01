Iran-Israel US war: Who is Ahmad Vahidi new commander of Iran's IRGC

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran's elite military force, officially appointed veteran officer Ahmad Vahidi as its new Commander-in-Chief on Sunday.

Vahidi's appointment followed the killing of his predecessor, former IRGC Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour, in a joint US-Israel military operation.

Capping his six-month tenure as interim chief. Vahidi, a seasoned hardliner with deep regime ties, who previously served as Iran's Minister of Defence from 2021–2024 and Minister of Interior (intermittently), bringing decades of experience in counterintelligence, proxy operations, and suppressing domestic dissent.

His elevation comes amid the regime's leadership vacuum post-Supreme Leader Khamenei's death in recent US-Israeli strikes, signaling Tehran'spush for continuity in its aggressive regional posture despite internal chaos from cyber hacks and defections.

Meanwhile, the IRGC issued a stern warning to the US and Israel after the deaths of Supreme Leader Khamenei, Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh, and IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour.

Israel and the US launched coordinated ‘preemptive’ airstrikes on Iran, the operation named ‘epic fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel.

IRGC condemned the US and Israel's "criminal and terrorist act" as a violation of religious, ethical, legal, and customary norms, vowing that Iran's "hand of revenge" will deliver severe punishment to the killers of "Imam of the Ummah" Khamenei.

Reportedly, the statement, attributed to the Guards, Armed Forces, and Basij, pledges to steadfastly defend his legacy against internal/external threats and exact a "punitive lesson" on aggressors.

While Iran has also declared a 40-day public mourning period following Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, Reuters reported via Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day post-death—known as Arba’een, holds profound ritual significance.

US-Israel targeted Iran's IRGC bases, nuclear sites, and leaders like Khamenei, killing over 200.

Israel flew 200+ jets to target Tehran and missiles, while US forces from carriers struck defences and proxies.

