Iran-Israel Conflict: US Decision On Joining Israel-Iran War Hangs In Balance | 10 Points

New Delhi: The Israel-Iran conflict has entered its ninth day, with both nations unleashing unprecedented ferocity upon each other. As the war rages on, Tel Aviv's relentless assault on Iran's nuclear facilities has yielded limited success, with Iran's advanced Fattah and Sejjil missiles surpassing expectations and striking deep within Israeli territory.

The humanitarian crisis is worsening, with hospitals and civilian areas bearing the brunt of the attacks. The situation is dire, with thousands displaced, hundreds killed, and many more injured. The conflict has descended into chaos, with both sides disregarding traditional rules of engagement and targeting civilians and critical infrastructure.

Here are the key developments

- IAEA Snubs Israel: The International Atomic Energy Agency has clarified that its findings on Iran's nuclear program cannot be used to justify military action. Director-General Rafael Grossi emphasized that military decisions are political and unrelated to the agency's work.

- Iranian Support for Ayatollah: Contrary to Israel's expectations, Iranians are rallying behind their government and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Hundreds of thousands are expected to participate in Friday prayers and a massive procession to show solidarity.

- Russia Warns Israel: Russia has cautioned Israel against regime change in Iran, deeming it "unacceptable." The country also warned that assassinating Iran's supreme leader would have severe consequences.

- Civilian Attacks: Both sides have targeted civilians, with Iran attacking medical centers in Israel and Israel striking civilian areas in Iran. The conflict has resulted in significant human suffering, with thousands displaced and hundreds killed.

- Diplomatic Efforts: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will meet with European counterparts in Geneva to discuss a potential ceasefire. UK Foreign Minister David Lammy sees a window of opportunity to end the crisis.

- US Involvement: US President Donald Trump has stated he will wait two weeks for diplomacy to take effect before deciding on joining Israel in the war against Iran.

- Hezbollah's Support: The militant organization has pledged support to Iran but hasn't specified if or when it will join the conflict.

- Embassy Suspensions: Several countries, including Australia and Slovakia, have suspended embassy operations in Tehran due to the deteriorating situation.

- MAGA Divide: Donald Trump's supporters are divided over the Iran conflict, with some questioning the justification for potential military action.

- Casualties: According to reports, at least 639 people have been killed in Iran, including 263 civilians, while 24 people have been killed in Israel. The humanitarian situation is dire, with many more injured and displaced.

The US decision on joining the Israel-Iran war hangs in the balance as Trump weighs his options. The White House has cited a "substantial" chance of negotiations to end the conflict, and Trump has expressed openness to diplomacy. However, he has also emphasized that he will not hesitate to use strength if necessary