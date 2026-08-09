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Iran issues list of demands to reopen Strait of Hormuz - Check

Iran has set sweeping conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, including an end to US hostilities and sanctions, as tensions escalated with an Iranian missile attack on an ADNOC vessel and Yemen’s military striking Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 12:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
Iran issues list of demands to reopen Strait of Hormuz - Check
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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