Konkur vs. JEE/NEET: Why this brutal 4.5-hour marathon is the only shield against Iran's frontlines in 2026 | EXPLAINED

As missiles cross the skies in Iran, millions of students face an even more lethal threat than an airstrike: the Konkur. Iran's notoriously competitive entrance exam has become an all-out war, not only for academic success but also literally for survival. For young Iranian men, passing the test now decides between wielding a stethoscope and wielding a rifle.

The academic shield: Education as an escape from Combat

In Iran, military service is mandatory for every 18-year-old male. This service lasts between 1.5 and 2 years. The only legal way to escape military service is by earning a seat in any university.

The border ticket: Failure in the Konkurs is not only an academic failure, but it is an immediate ticket to the frontlines.

Life and death stakes: As the war in the region continues to intensify in March 2026, the threat of military service has made passing the Konkur literally an 'academic security shield' for students.

Bunker classrooms: Studying under fire

Recent reports from major hubs such as Tehran and Isfahan revealed a disconcerting educational scenario. Due to consistent bombardments, educational institutions and libraries have been shut down, forcing students to resort to underground bunkers.

Internet blackouts: Widespread connectivity issues have hindered online coaching.

Mental toll: Students are preparing for one of the toughest exams in the world in bunkers and underground classrooms, under candlelight, with the constant fear of air raid sirens.

Global impact: Recognising the gravity of the situation, boards such as the CBSE have already rescheduled exams in Iran and various Gulf countries.

Harder than JEE or NEET? The brutality of the Konkur

The brutality of the Konkur exam in Iran may be a surprise for Indian students.

Endurance test: Unlike Indian exams such as the JEE or NEET, which last only 3 hours, the Konkur exam is a grueling test of endurance, a 4.5-hour marathon.

The syllabus: It is an incredibly broad exam, testing not only science and mathematics at a high level but also Persian literature and Arabic.

No second chance: Unlike in India, where there is a safety net provided by private institutions, a poor rank in Iran means that a desired career path is over, and military conscription is immediate.

Konkur 2026 schedule: War disrupts the calendar

The exam is typically administered twice a year, but the 2026 schedule is in total disarray because of the Iran-Israel war and closed airspace.

Phase 1 : Originally scheduled for May or June (Ordibehesht in the Iranian calendar).

: Originally scheduled for May or June (Ordibehesht in the Iranian calendar). Phase 2: The main examination is typically held in July.

Current status (March 2026): There are indications from the National Organisation for Educational Testing (Sanjesh) that there could be delays in the examination schedule. There is discussion about relocating examination centers to bunkers to ensure student safety during the examination window.

