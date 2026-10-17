Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /From hijabs to high kicks: Inside Iran's secretive all-female Ninja academy

From hijabs to high kicks: Inside Iran's secretive all-female Ninja academy

Iran's Kunoichi ninja school in Tehran has trained over 30,000 women in traditional ninjutsu, self-defense, and acrobatic stunts since its founding in 1989.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
From hijabs to high kicks: Inside Iran's secretive all-female Ninja academy
Image Credit: Iran's secretive all-female Ninja academy.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
From hijabs to high kicks: Inside Iran's secretive all-female Ninja academy
2
3
4
5