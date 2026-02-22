Iran labels EU Naval and Air Forces as terrorist groups in retaliation to IRGC designation

Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that it now views the naval and air forces of all European Union countries as terrorist organisations.

This decision came directly in response to the EU recently adding Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a key part of its military, to its official terrorist list.

The ministry issued a formal statement calling the EU's step illegal and a clear violation of core United Nations Charter principles and international law rules.

They stressed that Iran is acting on a "reciprocity" basis, following a 2019 law triggered by similar US actions against the IRGC, which could lead to frozen assets and sanctions on those EU forces.

This tit-for-tat move heightens tensions, as the IRGC faces new EU restrictions like asset freezes and funding bans, amid broader regional strains including US military presence and Iranian drills.

Invoking the Article 7 of the Law on "Reciprocal Action in Response to the Designation of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps as a Terrorist Organization by the US" passed in 2019, which stipulates that "all countries that in any way follow or support the decision of the United States to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization are subject to reciprocal action," Iran made this decision, as per the Foreign Ministry statement.

This comes after the EU designated Iran's IRGC as a terrorist organisation, placing the powerful military force in the same category as the Islamic State and Al Qaeda.

Formed after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution to safeguard the Shi'ite clerical system, the IRGC wields significant influence across Iran's economy and armed forces and oversees the country's ballistic missile and nuclear programmes.

Meanwhile, the US, Israel, and their allies keep pressing Iran to stop enriching uranium. They worry Tehran is trying to build nuclear weapons.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran to agree on a nuclear deal in 10 to 15 days. Otherwise, bad things will happen.

On Thursday, Trump told reporters, "We will get a deal, or it will be unfortunate for them. Ten to fifteen days is enough time."

At the Board of Peace meeting, Trump repeated the warning. He said Iran must join the US path now. If not, it faces a different road.

Trump added that Iran cannot keep making the region unstable. They must make a deal, or bad things will follow.

The US sent air and naval forces to West Asia. This is the biggest buildup since the 2003 Iraq invasion, says CNN.

CNN reports the US military may strike Iran this weekend. Trump has not decided yet, sources say.



(with ANI inputs)

