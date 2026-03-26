'Iran launches 100 missiles, non got through': Trump credits US Patriot defence system amid Tehran's Abraham Lincoln strike claim

US President Donald Trump said that American defense systems successfully intercepted 100 missiles reportedly launched by Iran at a strategic target amid escalating tensions in West Asia. He described the missiles as traveling at extremely high speeds and aimed at a critical asset of “tremendous power and importance.”

However, he did not provide any information regarding the location or specifics of the target.

"We had an attack. 100 missiles were shot by Iran at a very important thing that we had. I won't tell you what it was for certain reasons. One hundred missiles going two thousand miles an hour were coming at this element of tremendous power and importance," Trump said.

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“Of the 100 missiles coming at us, 100 missiles were immediately shot down, shot out of the air, and fell into the sea," Trump further said.

He attributed the successful interceptions to the Patriot missile defence system, highlighting the capability and strength of US military technology.

“Not one missile got through. That was the Patriot system. It’s great. We have the best equipment in the world. We have the best military and the most powerful, most lethal military," he added.

Iran claimed to have targeted USS Abraham Lincoln

On Wednesday, Iran said that it launched a salvo of cruise missiles at a US aircraft carrier, as attacks continued across the Middle East despite back-channel diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-week conflict. Iran’s military claimed that its strikes on the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group had “forced it to change its position” and warned of “powerful strikes” should the “hostile fleet” come within range.

The Iranian Navy has issued a direct warning to the United States, stating that the USS Abraham Lincoln is being closely monitored and could be targeted if it enters Iranian waters. There has been no immediate confirmation or response from US officials.

According to Reuters, the United States has deployed additional military assets in the region as missile and drone exchanges continue between Iran, Israel and allied forces amid ongoing tensions.

Gholamreza Soleimani was an evil guy: Trump

He also referenced the killing of Iranian commander Gholamreza Soleimani as a significant event that, in his view, weakened Iran’s leadership capabilities.

"We took out Soleimani, and they never had leadership that could compete with that. He was an evil guy, but he was a real leader, and he was a very tough general," Trump said.

Trump asserted that the operation altered the strategic balance in favor of the United States and reinforced global perceptions of its power.

“Under our leadership, America is also highly respected again. Perhaps we are now respected like never before. I don’t think we have ever been as respected now," he said.

Meanwhile, Iran has rejected a US proposal aimed at pausing the fighting and continued to launch attacks across the region, including strikes against Israel and Gulf states.

The United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes against Iranian targets, including officials and military infrastructure, on February 28 at the outset of the current conflict.