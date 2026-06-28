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'Will experience hell in the days ahead': Iran launches missile, drone strikes on US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain after fresh American attacks

Iranian state-linked media also accused Washington of attacking five Iranian coastal positions near Sirik, claiming the strikes were carried out under the pretext of responding to an incident involving a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 10:07 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 10:12 AM IST
'Will experience hell in the days ahead': Iran launches missile, drone strikes on US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain after fresh American attacks
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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