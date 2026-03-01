Iran launches missiles at UK Bases in Cyprus, says UK Defence Secretary

The United Kingdom has come under the radar of Iranian strikes. UK Defence Secretary John Healey stated that Iran fired two missiles toward Cyprus, home to key British military bases like Akrotiri.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey prioritises shielding UK troops and civilians in the Middle East from Iran's "indiscriminate attacks."

He told the BBC that few would grieve the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed on the opening day of US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

John Healey noted that British personnel in Bahrain were just hundreds of yards from an Iranian retaliatory missile and drone strike on Saturday, with two missiles also launched toward Cyprus, as per the BBC.

The UK played no role in the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

He added that the government is assessing the domestic terror threat level.

John Healey told Sky News' Sunday Morning, saying, "This is a really serious and deteriorating situation, with rising risks of increasing Iranian indiscriminate retaliatory attacks."

The revelations come after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK deployed "planes in the sky" over the Middle East for defensive operations to safeguard allies.

John Healey echoed the PM's demands for Iran to halt missile strikes, step back from its escalating uncontrolled attacks in the region, and abandon its weapons programs.

The situation between Iran and ally countires of the US and Israel has escalated drastically after Saturday’s strike. Iran launched multiple strikes on its neighbouring countries, like Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, the UAE, and Qatar.

Now with strike reports on UK bases in Cyprus, the situation has further escalated from the Middle East to Europe.

While the US and Israel launched ongoing airstrikes on Iran on Saturday, named Operation ‘Epic Fury’ and Operation ‘Roaring Lion’, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top security officials.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps vowed revenge, firing attacks on 27 US troop bases across the Middle East and Israeli facilities in Tel Aviv, with explosions reported in Qatar and the UAE.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran of unprecedented retaliation if it escalates sharply today.

An interim council led by President Masoud Pezeshkian will govern Iran until a new supreme leader is chosen, as state media reports at least 201 deaths across 24 provinces.

Iran targeted US and Israeli assets in Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Oman, prompting multiple countries to close airspace.







