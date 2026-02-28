Iran launches retaliatory missiles strike on Israel, IDF confirms activation of Israeli air defense systems

In retaliation against Israeli military strikes carried out in a joint operation with the United States, Iran has launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. Iranian officials warned of a severe response to the Israeli strikes, vowing to take a firm stance against Israel and US bases in the Middle East and the Mediterranean region.

According to media reports, Iran has fired approximately 400 missiles in retaliation.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on social media that it had identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. The military said its defensive systems were operating to intercept the incoming threats. It also noted that the Home Front Command had issued precautionary alerts directly to mobile phones in affected areas.

A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel.



Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat.

Explosions were reported in northern Israel as the country’s air defense systems worked to intercept the incoming Iranian missiles.

There was no immediate information regarding damage or casualties resulting from the ongoing attack. Israel issued a nationwide warning on Saturday after reports indicated that Iran had launched missiles targeting the country. The Israeli military confirmed that air defense systems were being activated to protect the nation.

IDF informed that sirens were sounded in several areas across the country after missiles launched from Iran toward Israel were identified. It said the Israeli Air Force (IAF) is actively working to intercept incoming projectiles and carry out strikes where necessary to eliminate threats.

According to the IDF, an additional barrage of missiles was launched toward Israel, and the Aerial Defense Array is continuing to detect and intercept incoming threats. IDF emphasised that "Israel has the right to defend itself."

Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel.



At this time, the IAF is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat.

Iranian regime has issued a dire warning to Israel and United States against their miliatry operation against Tehran.