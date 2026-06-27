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Iran launches retaliatory strikes on US military positions after American airstrikes

The latest escalation comes after the United States struck Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, as well as coastal radar installations, after Tehran allegedly targeted the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone on June 25. The ship was sailing along the Omani coast after passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 07:03 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 07:03 AM IST
Iran launches retaliatory strikes on US military positions after American airstrikes
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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