/Iran launches retaliatory strikes on US military positions after American airstrikes

Iran claimed on Friday (local time) that it had launched retaliatory strikes against US military positions in the region, hours after American forces carried out airstrikes on Iranian military targets in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy targeted US military positions following the American operation against Iranian coastal sites.
The latest escalation comes after the United States struck Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, as well as coastal radar installations, after Tehran allegedly targeted the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone on June 25. The ship was sailing along the Omani coast after passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were carried out on June 26 as "a powerful response" to the attack, which it described as a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement reached between Washington and Tehran earlier this week.
"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran's dangerous behaviour undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor," CENTCOM said in a statement.
The US military added that it would continue providing security and safe passage for commercial vessels using the Strait of Hormuz.
Following the American strikes, Iran warned that its response would be swift.
Ibrahim al-Fiqar, official military spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Tehran's retaliation would be "unprecedented".
In a series of posts on X, he wrote: "You must look to the sky. The American aggression came hours after the Zionist entity violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon and Washington reneged on its commitments. Brace yourselves for the thunderbolt, for tonight you have no protector."
Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi also accused Washington of breaking the ceasefire and abandoning diplomacy.
"The U.S. attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations once again. The failed U.S. President has shown he has no commitment to the principles of negotiation or a ceasefire. This reckless violation of the ceasefire will, as always, lead to retreat and regret on their part. The blame game does not work anymore," Azizi wrote on X.
The White House maintained that it had honoured the ceasefire agreement and defended the military action.
US Vice President JD Vance said disagreements over the memorandum of understanding should be addressed through dialogue rather than military action.
"Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honoured it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence," Vance posted on X.
Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a US-mediated framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon, describing it as a significant step towards regional peace.
"The US is proud to be a part of today's historic trilateral framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon. There is more work to be done, but we're taking meaningful steps toward a future of peace, prosperity, and mutual coexistence," Rubio said.
President Donald Trump had earlier criticised Iran's attack on the commercial vessel, warning that Tehran would face consequences.
"I don't like the fact that they took a shot yesterday," Trump told reporters. "They shouldn't be doing that. You'll find out."
According to Trump, Iran launched four one-way attack drones at ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. He said US forces intercepted three of them, while the fourth struck the M/V Ever Lovely.
Iran has not formally acknowledged responsibility for the attack on the cargo ship. However, reports by The Wall Street Journal, citing Iranian state media, said projectiles struck a telecommunications tower in the port city of Sirik following the US retaliation.
The newspaper also reported that Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned that "any new folly will be met with a strong response that will shatter the illusions of the aggressors in the region."
Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported that Iran claimed it had disrupted part of the US operation and forced American forces to withdraw, although there has been no confirmation from the US military.
According to The New York Times, the US operation lasted around 90 minutes and was intended as a limited retaliatory strike rather than the start of a wider military campaign.
The exchange has cast fresh doubt over the ceasefire agreed between Washington and Tehran, which had called for an end to hostilities, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and renewed negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme. The latest military action has raised concerns that the fragile agreement could quickly unravel.
(With agencies' inputs)
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