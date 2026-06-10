Iran launches retaliatory strikes on US targets in the region; will this derail ongoing peace efforts?

Iran launched retaliatory attacks on the United States, its state media reported, claiming that American bases in the region and the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain were hit with drones. Kuwait and Bahrain issued air raid alerts, with reports of air defences being activated to repel the assaults. Iran further claimed to have targeted a US base in Jordan using long-range missiles.

The Revolutionary Guards claimed that missiles have targeted the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, a facility known for hosting US F-35 fighter jets and other military aircraft.

Neither Jordan nor the United States has confirmed the reported strike. If confirmed, it would mark the first known Iranian attack on Jordan since the ceasefire took effect in April.

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Earlier in the morning, the US military said that it carried out strikes against Iran as retaliation for the downing of an Army Apache helicopter. US strikes were reported along Iran’s southern coast and the Strait of Hormuz. Following more than three hours of operations, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the strikes were “completed,” while noting that the US remained ready to defend against “unjustified Iranian aggression.”

A US official told CNN that the Trump administration believes the strikes won’t hinder war talks.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared that no attack would go “unanswered” shortly after the US strikes began. In a post featuring an image of the Strait of Hormuz labeled “Forever Persian Gulf,” Araghchi stated that “despite its defeats on the battlefield, the US opted to test our determination.”

Five hours prior to the US airstrikes, President Trump posted on social media that the US “must” respond to the helicopter crash, in which two crew members were rescued in stable condition. Earlier, however, Trump had downplayed the incident in a phone interview with the Wall Street Journal, describing it as “wasn’t a big deal” and stating that “the pilot is fine.”

The US strikes came as Israel renewed attacks in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, following days of tit-for-tat strikes between Israel and Iran and adding to already heightened tensions across the region.

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Impact on peace deal efforts

Negotiations for a longer ceasefire, Strait of Hormuz reopening, nuclear limits, and sanctions relief have been ongoing with Trump repeatedly claiming progress or imminent deals in June. However, such strikes raise uncertainty, prompt accusations of bad faith, and risk derailing momentum, talks have already been suspended or stalled multiple times by similar incidents.

Trump and officials have previously downplayed isolated strikes' effect on talks e.g., stating new Israel-Iran actions "won't affect" a deal, emphasizing US leverage. Recently, Trump said that talks were advancing and a deal could come soon, despite flare-ups.

Yet analysts note repeated escalations erode trust and complicate broader regional issues (e.g., Lebanon). No immediate collapse reported today. However, repeated violations increase the chance of broader escalation, especially with Israel-Lebanon tensions intertwined along with Gglobal oil markets and regional allies remain on edge.

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