/Iran launches series of powerful strikes on Iran after Hormuz attacks; revokes oil sanctions waiver

The United States launched a series of military strikes against Iran early Wednesday, after accusing Tehran of attacking three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media reported multiple explosions in southern parts of the country.
In a post on X, US Central Command said that its forces had "begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran" to impose heavy costs for what it described as Iranian attacks on commercial shipping.
"The US strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire," US Central Command said.
U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway. The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three…— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 7, 2026
The latest US strikes on Iran targeted Iranian air defence systems, coastal surveillance systems, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles, and drone launch sites, a US official told Reuters on Tuesday on condition of anonymity.
Iranian state media reported multiple explosions across southern Iran. According to the reports, the sound of seven explosions was heard in the southern city of Sirik, where six projectiles also struck the Taheroui Pier area.
Meanwhile, US has revoked a general license that permitted the sale of Iranian oil, describing Tehran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz as "wholly unacceptable" and warning of consequences in response to recent attacks on commercial tankers, The Times of Israel reported.
According to the newspaper, the decision follows reports of three tankers being struck by unidentified projectiles in and near the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, based on information from the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). There has been no immediate response from Tehran, nor has any group claimed responsibility.
"As President Trump and the administration have repeatedly affirmed, the memorandum in effect with Iran is entirely performance-based. Iran will only reap benefits if they exhibit good behavior," The Times of Israel reported, citing a US official's statement.
"Iran's actions in the strait were wholly unacceptable to the United States and will be met with consequences. Our negotiators continue to work in good faith towards a final deal," the official added.
According to The Times of Israel, the recent attacks and the US response have raised serious concerns about the future of the diplomatic understanding between Washington and Tehran, with fears that further escalation could jeopardise negotiations on a broader agreement.
The report stated that both sides had been working toward a deal that would include curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief, including the easing of restrictions on Iranian oil exports.
It added that on June 21, the US Treasury Department lifted previous sanctions to allow the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian crude oil, as well as petrochemical and petroleum products, through August 21. This followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran, The Times of Israel reported.
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