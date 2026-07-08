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Iran launches series of powerful strikes on Iran after Hormuz attacks; revokes oil sanctions waiver

The United States launched fresh military strikes on Iranian military infrastructure after accusing Tehran of attacking commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, further escalating regional tensions. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 06:47 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 06:53 AM IST
Iran launches series of powerful strikes on Iran after Hormuz attacks; revokes oil sanctions waiver
Image Credit: Representative image: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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