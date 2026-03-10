The warrior soul of Persia: A timeline of 2,500 years of Iranian victories and the king who looted the Koh-I-Noor

As the Middle East continues to be engulfed in the fire of the 10-day-old US-Iran war, the world's focus has shifted its attention to the military prowess of the Islamic Republic. But the history of war in Iran does not start with the modern-day use of missiles; it is a 2,500-year-old tale of empires that challenged Rome, outlasted Alexander the Great, and even defeated the mighty Mughals of India.

The foundations of fire: Cyrus and the Persian birth

Cyrus II (Cyrus the Great) first established the Iranian plateau as a global empire in 559 BCE. The Achaemenid Empire was the first Persian Empire and was based on the Zoroastrian philosophy of "good words, good thoughts, and good deeds." But the Persian Empire was destroyed by Alexander the Great in 330 BCE. But the Persian spirit was not so easily defeated.

The empire that humbled Rome: The Parthian defeat of Crassus

The Greeks were followed by the Parthian dynasty, who achieved their greatest military victory in 53 BCE at the Battle of Carrhae.

The victory: The Parthian army, though outnumbered, was mobile and faced off against the massive Roman legions led by the wealthy general Crassus.

The result: One of the most crushing defeats in the history of Rome, the death of Crassus, and the halting of Roman expansion in the east.

The Sassanian Dynasty, which came after them in 224 CE, continued this legacy, with Great King Khosrow II becoming a perpetual nightmare for the Byzantine and Roman empires, successfully maintaining Persian sovereignty in the face of centuries of war.

The Safavid shield and the emergence of Shia identity

The 7th-century Arab conquest, followed by the Mongol and Timurid invasions, led to the emergence of modern-day Iran in the 16th century with the Safavid Dynasty.

The shift: In 1501, the Safavid king made Shia Islam the state religion, creating a unique cultural and military divide between them and the Sunni Ottomans in western Turkey.

The warrior king, Shah Abbas I (The Great) revitalised the military, successfully defending Iranian civilization from wave upon wave of nomadic and imperial invaders.

The 'Napoleon of Persia': Nadir Shah vs. The Mughals

The most impressive chapter in Iranian military history took place in the 18th century under Nadir Shah (1736-1747).

The invasion: After consolidating power in Iran, Nadir Shah invaded Afghanistan and crossed over into India via the Hindu Kush Mountains.

Battle of Karnal: In 1739, he clashed with the Mughal army of Emperor Muhammad Shah in India.

The outcome: The Mughal Empire was defeated soundly by Nadir Shah. Shah occupied Delhi for over a month and stole the famous Koh-i-Noor Diamond and Peacock Throne from the Mughal Emperor, effectively ending the Mughal Empire.

Modern defiance: The 8-year war with Iraq

Prior to the current conflict with the US and Israel in 2026, Iran's last test of endurance was the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988).

The struggle: The war began when Iraq invaded Iran in response to the Hostage Crisis in 1979, which made America a permanent enemy. The war lasted eight years.

The cost: Despite the millions of casualties and the support provided to Iraq by global powers, Iran re-emerged as a revitalised force in the region capable of withstanding attempts at external regime change—a precursor to the current drone and missile warfare.

