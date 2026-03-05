Inside Iran's 'missile cities': Why these secret bunkers are strategic nightmare for US

Iran has built a vast, hidden network of underground missile launch facilities that can fire ballistic missiles without any surface activity, and this is what keeps Pentagon planners awake at night.

Deep within Iran's mountains, hundreds of meters below the surface, thousands of ballistic missiles lie poised for launch, undetected by satellites, invisible to radar, and largely out of reach from conventional airstrikes. These are not only Iran's so-called 'Missile Cities' but also a classified network of underground launch complexes that can persistent strategic headache for adveseries during war as it it very difficult to Adversaries find it difficult to detect missiles launched from Iran's "missile cities" because these facilities are engineered to hide every stage of the launch process beneath hundreds of metres of solid rock and sophisticated camouflage.

Interesting Engineering

What exactly are Iran's 'Missile Cities'?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Iran's missile cities, operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, are large tunnels dug deep into rock, sometimes extending up to 500 meters underground. Along with being a storage facility, each complex also functions as a self-contained base, equipped with a rail system for transporting missiles, a command-and-control center, and permanent staff quarters. Analysts estimate that Iran possesses 2,500 to 3,000 long-range ballistic missiles, including the Shahab-3 (range: over 1,900 km), Sejil, Ghadr, and Khorramshahr. The concept was born from a bitter lesson: during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War, Iraqi airstrikes destroyed Iranian ground assets. Tehran spent the next several decades burying its weapons stockpile.

How do they launch without a surface pad?

Conventional missile launches require visible launch pads, erectors, and fuel trucks, all of which can be detected by reconnaissance satellites several days in advance. Iran has completely eliminated that by storing missiles in tall, cylindrical structures built directly inside tunnels, with hidden exits hidden under thin layers of soil or reinforced hatches. Some underground launch sites are so large, reaching 16 metres across, that they can fire four or five missiles at the exact same time.

Why the US cannot easily locate or destroy Iran's underground missile bases

Iran has developed extensive underground missile facilities designed to make detection and destruction extremely difficult. Many of these installations are built deep inside mountains, sometimes hundreds of metres below the surface, shielding missiles, fueling areas, and assembly sites from satellite observation and conventional airstrikes.

Unlike traditional launch sites, these complexes often rely on small, concealed surface openings rather than visible launch pads. These hatches remain sealed and blend into the terrain until the moment a missile is fired, limiting the ability of surveillance systems to identify launch locations in advance.

Inside the tunnels, missiles can be transported along rail systems, allowing them to be moved between multiple hidden firing points. This mobility prevents adversaries from targeting a single fixed launch site.

Iran also employs several deception techniques. Tunnel entrances are frequently covered with concrete and soil so they resemble natural ground features. Decoy launchers and inflatable replicas are sometimes placed in open areas to mislead surveillance systems. In addition, certain facilities are designed to resemble civilian structures to avoid attracting military attention.

Another challenge comes from the use of solid-fuel missiles, which require far less preparation time before launch. This reduces the chances of satellites detecting typical warning signs such as fueling activity or thermal signatures.

Why this poses a challenge for the US and Israel

These underground missile networks create several strategic difficulties for the United States and Israel. The depth and rocky surroundings of the facilities make them highly resistant to airstrikes, allowing Iran to maintain retaliatory capabilities even after being targeted.

Some launch areas can release several missiles within a short period, potentially overwhelming missile defence systems such as Iron Dome or Patriot by presenting more targets than they can intercept at once.

Because many of these installations remain hidden from satellite surveillance, predicting or preventing launches becomes extremely difficult. This uncertainty increases the risk of sudden missile attacks and complicates military planning.