US Destroyer hit? Iran claims strategic missile attack in Indian Ocean during refueling

Iran has claimed responsibility for a missile strike targeting a US Navy destroyer operating deep in the Indian Ocean, marking a major escalation in the ongoing confrontation. According to statements from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the attack took place roughly 600-650 kilometers from Iran’s coastline while the American vessel was reportedly refueling from a support tanker.

The IRGC said it used Ghadr-380 medium-range ballistic missiles along with Talaiyeh strategic cruise missiles to carry out the long-distance strike. Iranian state media alleged the impact caused extensive fires aboard both the destroyer and the accompanying tanker. As of now, the US military has not publicly confirmed the damage or verified the Iranian claims.

What is Ghadr missile?

The Ghadr missile is believed to have a range of up to 2,000 kilometers and is designed for rapid, precision strikes. The Talaiyeh cruise missile, with an estimated reach of about 1,000 kilometers, is described by Iranian sources as capable of adjusting its target mid-flight.

Iran response after US destroyer strike

Tehran says the strike is part of its ongoing retaliatory campaign, Operation True Promise 4, launched in response to recent Israeli-US actions against Iranian leadership. The IRGC has indicated the operation will continue and has previously claimed attacks on multiple US-linked assets across the West Asia region, including in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

Iran hit US Consulate in Dubai

The latest developments come after a drone strike hit a parking area near the US Consulate in Dubai late Tuesday, marking the third US diplomatic site reportedly targeted within 48 hours. Dubai authorities, including the Dubai Media Office, said emergency crews quickly brought the resulting fire under control and reported no injuries.

Iranian retaliation has followed the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with Tehran launching drone and missile attacks on multiple US diplomatic facilities in the Gulf, including missions in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait by March 4.

US military brass on US-Israel war

Meanwhile, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Brad Cooper said Washington’s campaign against Iran is continuing and that Tehran’s capacity to respond is weakening. He stated that US forces have significantly degraded Iran’s air defenses and destroyed hundreds of its ballistic missiles, launchers, and drones.

Cooper added that the US military is operating ahead of schedule in its campaign, saying Iran’s ability to strike US forces and partners is declining while American combat power in the region continues to build.