From brother to enemy: Will Erdogan join US war against Iran after missile strike? | DNA analysis
IRAN MISSILE ATTACK

From brother to enemy: Will Erdogan join US war against Iran after missile strike? | DNA analysis

A single Iran missile strike has shattered the fragile alliance between Tehran and Ankara. As NATO defenses intercept the threat, President Erdogan weighs a historic military intervention against his former "brotherly" neighbor.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 11:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
From brother to enemy: Will Erdogan join US war against Iran after missile strike? | DNA analysisAfter an Iranian missile strike on Turkish soil, will President Erdogan join the US-led war against Tehran?. (Photo: AI generated)

In the shadow of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, Iran's ballistic missile strike on Turkey has shattered a fragile alliance, thrusting NATO into the US-Iran war. Launched over Iraq and Syria, the missile was downed by Turkish defenses, but the fallout signals President Erdogan's stunning reversal—from Iran's vocal supporter to potential US ally. Why did Tehran target its former "brotherly" neighbor, home to key US bases like Incirlik? As Ankara vows retaliation, Erdogan's ambitions for Islamic leadership could redraw Middle East battle lines forever. 

 

The missile that changed everything

The missile, launched from Iranian territory, travelled through Iraqi and Syrian airspace before approaching Turkish skies. NATO's air defence systems intercepted and destroyed it mid-air, with debris falling across southern Turkey. Ankara has confirmed the incident and declared its intent to respond.

The question that has rattled analysts is straightforward: why did Iran target Turkey?

Why Turkey was in Iran's crosshairs

Iran has been systematically striking countries across the Middle East that host American military bases. Turkey, officially, has no such base. However, as a NATO member, Turkey hosts the Incirlik Air Base in Adana, where the US Air Force's 39th Air Base Wing is permanently stationed and a NATO early warning radar system at Kürecik in central Turkey. Tehran suspects this radar facility has been actively tracking Iranian missile trajectories. That suspicion appears to have pushed Turkey from the category of ideological ally to military target.

From brother nation to enemy: Erdogan's reversal

The irony is stark. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had openly backed Iran in the days prior, condemning US-Israeli strikes as a violation of Iranian sovereignty and calling the offensive a provocation driven by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. He had expressed personal grief over Khamenei's death and positioned Turkey as a brotherly neighbour to Iran. Now, the same country is preparing to open a military front against Tehran.

Turkey's entry into the conflict would mark the first time a NATO member directly joins the United States in combat operations against Iran. Strategically, it would grant American forces easier access to NATO infrastructure on Turkish soil, distribute the financial burden of the war across the alliance, and forge a new US-Israel-Turkey axis in the region.

Erdogan's bigger ambition: The Khalifa factor

Erdogan's motivations, however, go far beyond retaliation for one missile strike. With Khamenei gone, the position of the Muslim world's most prominent anti-Western leader is now vacant and Erdogan wants it. He has been quietly advancing an "Islamic NATO" framework through Pakistan, positioning himself as the natural successor to that mantle of global Islamic leadership. Eliminating Iran as a rival clears that path considerably.

Old rivalries, new opportunity

The two countries have long been competing for regional dominance. In Syria, Iran backed Shia factions while Turkey bankrolled Sunni groups in a quiet proxy war for influence. Iran had also been supporting Kurdish militant outfits that Ankara considers a direct existential threat, a support that a weakened Iran could no longer sustain. In the global drone market too, Iran's cheap unmanned systems had been steadily eroding Turkey's dominance, a competition that an Iranian military collapse would end in Turkey's favour overnight.

A calculated gamble and Iran saw through it

Erdogan had been publicly expressing solidarity with Iran while privately counting on American strikes to finish it off. Iran appears to have read that calculation precisely and decided to strike first. The ideological alliance is now broken. Whether Erdogan responds militarily or keeps Turkey on the edge of the conflict, the dynamics of the Iran-US war have irrevocably shifted. The world is waiting for Ankara's next move.

