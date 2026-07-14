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One Indian killed, six injured as Iranian missiles hit UAE tankers in Hormuz

 One Indian crew member was killed and eight others were injured. The UAE condemned the attack and called for the reopening of the strategic waterway.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 07:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 07:36 AM IST
One Indian killed, six injured as Iranian missiles hit UAE tankers in Hormuz
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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