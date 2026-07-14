/One Indian killed, six injured as Iranian missiles hit UAE tankers in Hormuz

One Indian crew member was killed and eight others were injured after Iranian cruise missiles struck two UAE national tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the UAE Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday. The attack occurred in Omani territorial waters as the vessels were passing through the southern shipping lane of the strategic waterway. The UAE condemned the strike and urged the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz
The UAE Ministry of Defence said its two national tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were struck by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters.
According to the ministry, one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa tanker was killed in the attack. Eight others were injured, including six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals. Four of the injured suffered serious injuries.
"The Ministry of Defence announces that the national tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters. The attack resulted in the death of one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa tanker and the injury of eight others, including four who sustained serious injuries. The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals. The attack also caused material damage to both tankers as a result of the fires that broke out on board, which have since been brought under control," the post read.
The ministry said both vessels suffered material damage. Fires that broke out on board were later brought under control.
The UAE described the strike as a serious violation of international law. It said the country reserves the right to respond and has increased its state of readiness to protect its security and national interests.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly condemned the attack.
"The Ministry extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, as well as to the Government and people of the Republic of India, and wished all the injured a speedy recovery," the statement read.
The ministry said targeting commercial ships and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic pressure threatens regional stability and global energy security.
"The UAE stressed the need for Iran to halt these unprovoked attacks, ensure its full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in order to safeguard regional security and maintain the stability of the global economy and trade," the UAE said.
The latest incident comes amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) recently closed the Strait of Hormuz, leading to American retaliatory strikes on 140 locations across Iran.
At the same time, the United States announced that it will resume blockading maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports starting Tuesday evening.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz would target Iran while allowing ships from other countries to continue using the strategic waterway.
Speaking to reporters after signing an Executive Order, Trump said the blockade would apply only to Iran and those doing business with Tehran.
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