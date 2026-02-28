Advertisement
ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT
ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT

'Iran must not have nuclear weapons': Netanyahu on Israel-US strike

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially confirmed that Israel and the United States have launched a joint operation to dismantle the "existential threat" posed by the Iranian regime.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: ANI)

Speaking to the nation on Saturday, Netanyahu declared that the military intervention is specifically designed to create conditions for the Iranian people to take destiny into their own hands.

Netanyahu added that the “murderous terrorist regime” must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons, warning that such capabilities would allow it to threaten humanity at large.

