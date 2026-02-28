'Iran must not have nuclear weapons': Netanyahu on Israel-US strike

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially confirmed that Israel and the United States have launched a joint operation to dismantle the "existential threat" posed by the Iranian regime.

Speaking to the nation on Saturday, Netanyahu declared that the military intervention is specifically designed to create conditions for the Iranian people to take destiny into their own hands.

Israel Strike Iran live updates: Israel closes its airspace; all civilian flights cancelled

Netanyahu added that the “murderous terrorist regime” must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons, warning that such capabilities would allow it to threaten humanity at large.