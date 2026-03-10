Where is Iran's near-bomb-grade uranium? IAEA chief Rafael Grossi pinpoints Isfahan tunnel complex

As the scale of military operations increases in Iran, the world's nuclear watchdog has revealed the possible location of Iran's most dangerous nuclear materials. In a statement that has increased global concern, the head of the world's nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, has revealed the possible location of Iran's most dangerous nuclear materials. According to a statement issued by the IAEA chief, a significant portion of Iran's highly enriched uranium materials are stored in a complex tunnel system in Isfahan, Iran.

As the US and Israel escalated operations in the Middle Eastern nation, specifically targeting Iran's remaining nuclear and missile capabilities, the operation, dubbed "Epic Fury" and "Roaring Lion," aims to destroy the remaining nuclear capabilities of the nation following the elimination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on February 28.

Iran's 'safe 'haven'—Where is the tunnel complex?

According to IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi, a significant portion of Iran's 60% enriched uranium, a step away from bomb-grade materials, is stored in a complex tunnel system at the Isfahan nuclear site.

Proximity to a bomb: Experts have stated that enriched uranium at 60% is "near bomb-grade." Further enrichment at 90% can be completed in a short time.

The survival of the site: Although the US and Israel launched "12-day war" strikes in June 2025, destroying the facilities at Natanz and Fordow, the Isfahan tunnel complex has endured the least damage and is still functioning.

Tactical importance: Israel's military officials have recently announced their plans to launch larger strikes on the Isfahan region to destroy the existing stockpile.

Stockpile status: 10 potential nuclear warheads?

The IAEA estimated that prior to the escalation of the situation, Iran had around 440.9 kilograms of 60% enriched Uranium.

The 200 kg concentration: Grossi has stated that at least 200 kilograms of the enriched Uranium was stored at the Isfahan facility during the last inspection.

Weapons math: If the total stockpile is enriched, the IAEA has stated that the enriched Uranium will be capable of producing at least 10 nuclear weapons.

Movement monitored: Despite the heavy bombardment of the Isfahan facility, satellite images have not yet identified the movement of the enriched Uranium from the site. This has led the IAEA to believe that the majority of the existing stockpile remains on-site.

The information blackout

Iran has since restricted the IAEA's access since the strikes in June 2025. The Agency has been denied access to the "bombed-out" sites and cannot confirm the current status of the enriched materials.

Diplomatic deadlock: Tehran has since claimed that the previous safeguards are now "materially impracticable" owing to the ongoing state of war.

Satellite reliance: The IAEA is currently relying on commercially available satellite images and intelligence reports to monitor the activities at the vital sites such as Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow.

Regime change and nuclear security

The ongoing war has taken a new and precarious turn following the ascension of Mojtaba Khamenei. However, the regime change has not lessened the resolve of the incumbent US President Donald Trump in pursuing the objective of "neutralising Iran's nuclear capability."

However, Grossi continued to caution the international community on the extreme dangers posed by the threat of nuclear release owing to the military strikes near the nuclear sites. "Diplomacy is hard, but it is never impossible," Grossi told the Board of Governors in Vienna.

