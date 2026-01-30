Advertisement
Iran fortifies nuclear sites: Satellite images reveal 'nuclear gold' buried deeper amid US strike threats

New satellite imagery confirmed Iran is sealing nuclear tunnels at Isfahan and Natanz as the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group arrives in the Arabian Sea. Explore how Tehran is protecting its "Nuclear Gold" from GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs following the devastating 2025 strikes.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 07:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Iran fortifies nuclear sites: Satellite images reveal 'nuclear gold' buried deeper amid US strike threats.

Tensions in the Middle East have reached a peak as Iran works to strengthen its nuclear infrastructure against a possible large-scale attack by the United States. With the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group located in the Arabian Sea, recent satellite images show that Tehran is hiding its nuclear assets, known as its 'Nuclear Gold,' deeper underground to withstand specialized bunker-buster bombs.

The rapid construction follows a devastating U.S.-Israeli strike in June 2025. That strike used 30,000-pound GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs to breach hardened facilities.

Fortifying the Isfahan nuclear complex

Satellite analysis from David Albright and his team at the Institute of Science and International Security (ISIS) shows significant structural changes at the Isfahan Nuclear Complex.

Deep sealing: Iranian engineers are reportedly burying tunnel entrances under large amounts of earth and debris. There has been constant dump truck activity sealing primary entry points to protect uranium enrichment centrifuges.

Repairs to 2025 damage: Images from December 2025 to January 2026 reveal a phased reconstruction of a building roof at Isfahan that was destroyed during the June 2025 Israeli strikes.

Lessons learned: Experts believe these actions indicate that Iran is learning from past tactical failures. They aim to make their enrichment centers nearly "unreachable" by conventional airstrikes.

Naval escalation in the strait of Hormuz

As the US Navy maintains a strong presence, Iran has responded by mobilizing its naval resources.

The drone carrier: Iran has deployed its flagship drone carrier, the Shahid Bagheri, located about 6 kilometers off the coast of Bandar Abbas.

Swarm tactics: The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and Iranian state media report that hundreds of fast-attack boats, missile-launching vessels, and support ships are heading toward the U.S. Carrier Strike Group.

Live-fire drills: The IRGC Navy has announced a two-day live-fire exercise in the Strait of Hormuz set for February 1–2. While rumors of joint exercises with Russia and China circulate in Tehran, Moscow, and Beijing, they have not confirmed their participation.

The US Stance: Maximum Pressure 2.0

The deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln represents a large concentration of American firepower, with multiple destroyers, advanced fighter wings, and a wide array of cruise missiles.

The Trump administration has kept a tough stance, pointing to Iran's ongoing nuclear escalation and the violent repression of domestic protesters as reasons for the military buildup. The presence of the strike group is meant to act as a deterrent and a launch platform if diplomatic boundaries are crossed.

Global economic stakes

The standoff in the Strait of Hormuz threatens the world’s most critical oil transit route. Analysts warn that any direct military confrontation could lead to an immediate spike in global energy prices and disrupt the international economy.

While both sides have exchanged aggressive words, the situation remains a tense stalemate. Iran’s strategy of "hiding and defending" suggests they are preparing for a defensive war of attrition instead of an immediate offensive.

