Iran offers conditional access to Strait of Hormuz ahead of US talks in Islamabad, set to begin on April 10

A cautious diplomatic effort is underway in the Iran conflict, with Tehran offering restricted safe passage for maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and saying it would stop its attacks if strikes on Iran come to an end.

This decision by Iran is part of broader 10-point peace proposal to end the ongoing war with the United States and Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council announced on Wednesday that direct negotiations with Washington will begin on Friday, April 10, in Islamabad, Pakistan, with the aim of finalising a comprehensive ceasefire within two weeks.

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With just over an hour remaining before his self-imposed deadline, US President Donald Trump pulled back on Tuesday, declaring a two-week ceasefire with Iran after a direct appeal from Pakistan’s leadership.

He said the decision to halt military action followed discussions with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, who urged him to refrain from carrying out the planned strikes that night.

While posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE."

The Iran has also accepted a two-week ceasefire in the war, signaling a de-escalation in the 40-day conflict that sent shockwaves well beyond West Asia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran would guarantee safe passage for two weeks provided attacks cease, framing the move as a confidence-building measure rather than a concession.

Officials emphasised that the Hormuz access would be managed in coordination with Iranian armed forces and would not apply to a temporary truce alone.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan has played a key mediating role in the diplomacy, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealing both sides for a two-week pause to allow talks to proceed.

The framework, often described in diplomatic circles as an element of the “Islamabad Accord,” builds on earlier indirect exchanges.

Iran has rejected earlier US-backed ideas for a short-term 45-day ceasefire, insisting on a permanent resolution that addresses its core demands.

The proposal, put forward by Pakistani mediators, comprises a protocol for coordinated safe passage vis the Strait of Hormuz, an immediate end to US and Israeli attacks on Iran and its regional allies, removal of sanctions etc.

The announcement comes on 40th day of the escalating conflict that began on February 28, forcing Iran to effectively shut the shipping through the Strait of Hormuz in response to US-Israeli strikes.

Hormuz, a vital chokepoint, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil passes, has seen disrupted tanker traffic, driving up energy prices worldwide and raising fears of a broader economic crisis.

Iranian officials have described the upcoming talks as being conducted with “complete distrust” toward the US side, shows deep scepticism after months of conflict. Nevertheless, both sides appear willing to engage following intensive back-channel efforts involving Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt.

Analysts say the conditional Hormuz offer could ease immediate pressure on global energy markets if implemented. Success hinges on bridging significant gaps, particularly over sanctions relief and long-term security arrangements in the region. Failure, however, risks renewed escalation and further disruption to one of the world’s most critical chokepoints.