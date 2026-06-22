/Iran oil exports set to resume under deal, says Trump administration

"Oh, Iranians have been selling oil most of the last 47 years," Wright said. He noted that Iranian exports had fallen sharply during the first Trump administration but increased significantly during the Biden years. "That's all they're getting, is the ability to yet sell their oil again." According to Wright, Iran is expected to return to export levels of more than 1.5 million barrels a day, roughly matching volumes seen before the latest conflict. He said the United States had demonstrated during the confrontation that it could stop Iranian oil exports entirely, giving Washington leverage in the negotiations.