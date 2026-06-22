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Iran oil exports set to resume under deal, says Trump administration

The prospect of renewed Iranian oil exports has become one of the most debated elements of the emerging agreement.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 06:42 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 06:42 AM IST
Iran oil exports set to resume under deal, says Trump administration
Image Credit: Image: IANS

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